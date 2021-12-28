Entertainment
Celebrities who have spoken publicly about their exes
Relationships can be difficult and it is no different when it comes to couples in Bollywood. While celebrities like to be kept in front of the media when it comes to their personal lives, there have been times when they’ve given unrestricted interviews about their old relationships. Here are a few instances where celebrities have spoken publicly about their exes and, no, they haven’t held back.
1. Katrina Kaif on Ranbir Kapoor
Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated for almost six years and shared a house together. Before their public split, the actress has already spoken candidly about their relationship.
In a 2015 interview with GQ, said Katrina, my biggest fear is if and when I get married and stand at the altar or at the mandate, he [Ranbir] may not love me completely. That he might not know his mind well enough to make these commitments. The anticipation of grief is my only fear.
2. Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan
Image credits: Instagram / salmankhan
In the same interview, she also opened up about her equation with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. The basis of my relationship with Salman was correct, it was true. That’s why we could always be friends, Katrina said.
3. Deepika Padukone on Ranbir Kapoor
Image credits: Instagram / manishmalhotra
The two were a star-studded Bollywood couple until their high-profile split. As rumors of Kapoors’ infidelity circulated after their split, here’s what Deepika said in a magazine interview, without naming her ex:
For me, sex isn’t just about the physique; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or gone astray when in a relationship. If I had to play the fool, why would I be in a relationship? Better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that’s why I’ve been hurt in the past. I was stupid enough to give him a second chance because he begged and begged, despite everyone around me saying he always got lost. Then I caught him in the act. It took me a while to get out. But having done this, nothing can make me go back. This ship has sailed.
4. Alia Bhatt on Sidharth Malhotra
The two debuted together in Karan johars Student of the year, and it wasn’t long before their alleged romance hit the headlines. Although neither of the two have spoken about the relationship, Alia has spoken about it after their split.
Speaking to a daily, the actress said: I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started in the industry together. I have known him for a long time and there is too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be any problems. I only have positivity in my heart for him There are no bad vibes.
5. Shahid Kapoor on Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shahid and Kareena dated for a long time before going their separate ways in 2007, just like their big hit Jab we met has been freed. Some time later, Shahid opened up about his ex when asked if there were any questions about him that made him uncomfortable.
No. It’s been a year now. The pain receded. You see, I know that as an actor, I don’t have the right to have all my privacy even if I wanted to. I try to keep my personal life to myself, the Jersey the actor responded.
On another occasion, when asked if he would share the screen with Kareena, Shahid was not so courteous. If my director wants me to work with a cow or a buffalo, as an actor I’m ready to do it, he said.
6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Salman Khan
The actress is known to be low-key about her relationships, but in a 2002 interview with YOU she did not hold back while speaking about Salman Khan.
Salman and I broke up last March, but he can’t come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk nonsense. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was related to everyone from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving a mark. And I was going to work as if nothing had happened. Salman harassed me and physically injured himself when I refused to answer his calls, Aishwarya said.
Main and social image credits: Instagram / Katrinakaif and Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Limited
Sources
2/ https://www.idiva.com/relationships-love/relationships/celebs-who-spoke-publicly-about-their-exes/18027799
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]