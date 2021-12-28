Celebrities who have spoken publicly about their exes

Relationships can be difficult and it is no different when it comes to couples in Bollywood. While celebrities like to be kept in front of the media when it comes to their personal lives, there have been times when they’ve given unrestricted interviews about their old relationships. Here are a few instances where celebrities have spoken publicly about their exes and, no, they haven’t held back.

1. Katrina Kaif on Ranbir Kapoor



Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated for almost six years and shared a house together. Before their public split, the actress has already spoken candidly about their relationship.

In a 2015 interview with GQ, said Katrina, my biggest fear is if and when I get married and stand at the altar or at the mandate, he [Ranbir] may not love me completely. That he might not know his mind well enough to make these commitments. The anticipation of grief is my only fear.

2. Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan

In the same interview, she also opened up about her equation with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. The basis of my relationship with Salman was correct, it was true. That’s why we could always be friends, Katrina said.

3. Deepika Padukone on Ranbir Kapoor

The two were a star-studded Bollywood couple until their high-profile split. As rumors of Kapoors’ infidelity circulated after their split, here’s what Deepika said in a magazine interview, without naming her ex:

For me, sex isn’t just about the physique; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or gone astray when in a relationship. If I had to play the fool, why would I be in a relationship? Better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that’s why I’ve been hurt in the past. I was stupid enough to give him a second chance because he begged and begged, despite everyone around me saying he always got lost. Then I caught him in the act. It took me a while to get out. But having done this, nothing can make me go back. This ship has sailed.

4. Alia Bhatt on Sidharth Malhotra



The two debuted together in Karan johars Student of the year, and it wasn’t long before their alleged romance hit the headlines. Although neither of the two have spoken about the relationship, Alia has spoken about it after their split.

Speaking to a daily, the actress said: I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started in the industry together. I have known him for a long time and there is too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be any problems. I only have positivity in my heart for him There are no bad vibes.

5. Shahid Kapoor on Kareena Kapoor Khan



Shahid and Kareena dated for a long time before going their separate ways in 2007, just like their big hit Jab we met has been freed. Some time later, Shahid opened up about his ex when asked if there were any questions about him that made him uncomfortable.

No. It’s been a year now. The pain receded. You see, I know that as an actor, I don’t have the right to have all my privacy even if I wanted to. I try to keep my personal life to myself, the Jersey the actor responded.

On another occasion, when asked if he would share the screen with Kareena, Shahid was not so courteous. If my director wants me to work with a cow or a buffalo, as an actor I’m ready to do it, he said.

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Salman Khan



The actress is known to be low-key about her relationships, but in a 2002 interview with YOU she did not hold back while speaking about Salman Khan.

Salman and I broke up last March, but he can’t come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk nonsense. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was related to everyone from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving a mark. And I was going to work as if nothing had happened. Salman harassed me and physically injured himself when I refused to answer his calls, Aishwarya said.

