LAPD releases Body-Cam footage after killing teen – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) A dramatic new video was released Monday of the fatal accidental LAPD shooting of an innocent 14-year-old girl at a Burlington store in North Hollywood.

The LAPD released the video four days after the confrontation in which they say they received a 911 call of shots fired inside the store.

The security video began with Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, who had an extensive criminal record, was filmed inside the store with a bicycle lock on customers and violently assaulting several women on multiple occasions.

At one point, he pushed someone into an elevator and took off his pants. He later dragged a woman to the ground, beating her fiercely with the bicycle lock until she was covered in blood and seriously injured.

At around the same time, an LAPD body camera video showed officers arriving at the Burlington store where they found the female victim on the ground. Lopez was several feet away from her when an officer shot him three times, he would later die.

The LAPD says one of the officers’ bullets ricocheted across the floor and into a wall before hitting and killing 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Perlata, who was in a dressing room with her mother.

The LAPD offered its condolences to the family of innocent girls. Her parents fired a lawyer, who said the family wanted justice and transparency from the police.

The family’s legal team is due to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning at the LAPD headquarters in the city center.

