In India, the Directions of Application (ED) charge sheet reads like a bold designer laundry list. The holy grail of Herms handbags, Gucci outfits, Rolex wristwatches, colorful diamond costume jewelry, a horse worth 50 lakhs, a Mini Cooper (since his return) and hard cash and stumbling, euphemistically loaned to parents and siblings.

Jacqueline Fernandes, a prominent Bollywood heroine, fell hard for 32-year-old con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who allegedly managed to extort 200 crore while being housed in Tihar prison in a story that may not be possible than in incredible India.

He was dating Jacqueline in style. Sent private jets to Mumbai to bring it to the comfort of their Chennai appointments. According to the ED indictment, this has happened four times.

Jacqueline told the ER that she would go to luxury stores, take pictures of whatever she wanted and get them through WhatsApp to Chandrashekhar who would buy them and have them delivered.

Chandrashekhar told Jacqueline that he is the owner of Sun TV and promised her many roles in Tamil movies. Jacqueline was looking for a bungalow facing the sea in Mumbai, which she would share with Chandrashekhar according to the ED.

So how did so many Bollywood leagues and the wife of a billionaire industrialist fall in love with the Chandrashekhar scam. The man pretended to call from a senior minister’s office, using a voice distortion app. He convinced the billionaire businessman’s wife that he would arrange her release for 200 crore.

The billionaire businessman is also housed in Tihar prison. In 2020-2021, he made several calls to him posing as a senior official in the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of the Interior. Chandrashekhar would start and end each call with Jai Hind to impress the victim that he was a senior government official.

Chandrashekhars’ career as a crook began at the age of 17 and he decided he wanted the lifestyle of the rich and famous. If he had one talent it was identity theft and he quickly started cheating on people pretending to be a senior official who would make sure their problems went away.

While courting Jacqueline, he was also in contact with Nora Fatehi and two other great Bollywood actresses sending them luxury gifts from her cell in Tihar prison. Neither actor realized where he was as he claimed he was cruising around Europe on a business trip in his private jet.

No scam would have been possible without the connivance of some prison officials whom Chandrashekhar allegedly bribed and who provided him with several cell phones and commercial voice distortion applications.

The Directorate of Enforcement, Income Tax and the Central Bureau of Investigation have filed 32 criminal cases against Chandrashekhar and are examining the role of some prisons and other officials who aided Chandrashekhar in his crimes.

Corruption in graphic form

I have investigated Chandrashekhar and its operation on a granular level as it tells the story of corruption in graphical form in India. The fear of a Mai Baap government (mother-father), the belief that most politicians at the top are somehow corrupt and lend themselves to bribes and that tax evasion and corrupt transactions are the natural way forward in business, Chandrashekhar knew all these fears and attacked them in a masterful way.

Every Bollywood leader and superstar in India is incomplete without an entourage, and they live a rarefied life in a bubble that shields them from reality. Chandrashekhar relied on this and cheated his way over and over again.

Frightened actors receiving a call from Lutyens Delhi rushed to entertain anyone they perceived to be almighty. Chandrashekhar managed to swindle the billionaire’s wife over 200 crore because she believed the system was corrupt and her jailed husband also carried out a massive corruption heist.

Chandrashekhar was born into a poor family in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He studied to grade 12 in Madurai, then dropped out.

A senior law enforcement official told Gulf News that Chandrashekhar said he had learned to speak English fluently and that was all the education he needed.

And, then began his career as a serial con artist, Chandrashekhar told ED that he was fascinated by Bollywood and decided that his partner had to be a prominent Bollywood actor. The ED official said Chandrashekhar couldn’t believe his luck when one after another Bollywood actors succumbed to his elegant seduction.

While at Tihar Jail, the con artist was in talks with an OTT platform for a series about his life. Chandrashekhar insisted that Ranveer Singh, his favorite actor, play his role.

Yes, read this slowly, the con artist while in prison was in talks to do a biopic on his life. Chandrashekhar illustrates crime and connections in India. The biopic, when and if it is done, will be a huge success much like Chandrashekhars con.