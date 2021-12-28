LivingLegendsOfCinema: Bollywood Jumping Jack, Jeetendra





Before we had Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff showing off their dance moves, we had Bollywood’s Jumping Jack, Jeetendra. A dance superstar and fashion icon as much as a famous actor, the image of Jeetendra in all white, dancing to earworms such as Baharon Ka Main Aashiq mast (Religious duty, 1967) or Naino Mein Sapna and Tel O Yes (both of Himmatwala, 1983) is etched in our brains forever. Almost no enthusiastic dance today can match the angelic charm of his face as he leaps, jumps, chases heroines and struts in his songs. The king of versatility, Jeetendra could make a Himmatwala (1983) as well as it could make a character-driven film like Parichay (1972) or Kinara (1977). And, even though Bollywood tried to remake the first one, it was a huge flop for the simple reason that it didn’t feature Jeetendra. Frequently associated with Sridevi and Jaya Prada, he has created some onscreen magic with his co-stars. With Sridevi, above all, it was as if he had found gold, and they kicked it off with movies like Mawaali (1983), The goal (1984), and Tohfa (1984). In fact, even today, no matter how old you are, it is impossible to say the word ‘tohfa‘and not sing Jeetendra’s iconic number. He is the president of the country’s most successful content production company, Balaji Telefilms. Run mainly by his daughter Ekta Kapoor and his wife Shobha Kapoor, Balaji is the company responsible for cult shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Baden Achhe Lagte Hain. If this isn’t the most iconic second round of all time, we don’t know what it is. What sets Jeetendra apart from his contemporaries is the fact that he was almost a success machine. Of the roughly 200 films he’s starred in, 120 are said to have been box office hits, a number that is as impressive as it is elusive. With this kind of heritage, it’s no wonder that every time we see a pair of white shoes, we feel an inexplicable urge to start dancing. We owe everything to, as he affectionately calls him, Jeetu.

