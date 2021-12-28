Lara Dutta says Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes will always have a love-hate relationship | Bollywood





Lara Dutta has opened up about the bitter equation between her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and her former tennis partner Leander Paes. She said they would always continue to have a love-hate relationship with each other. Mahesh and Leander were considered the most successful pair of doubles in Indian tennis. However, their partnership ended due to personal differences, shortly after winning the 1999 men’s doubles title at Roland Garros. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Lara was asked to comment on their equation. They can never be separated from each other. Mahesh and Leander are going to have this love-hate relationship throughout their lives, she said. The separation of Mahesh and Leanders was explored in the seven-part documentary series Break Point, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The show was released on Zee5 earlier this year. Currently, Lara is preparing for the release of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, who tells how an elderly king chooses his successors from among his four daughters. The show, directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar and Varun Thakur. Speaking about the show, Lara said in a statement, “It was such a refreshing experience filming for this show with such great co-stars who together are a crazy group to manage. Family dramas might be common, but this dysfunctional family is unlike any you’ve seen before, and we can’t wait for everyone to join this crazy family on their crazy adventures only on Zee5. See also | Break Point review: Mahesh Bhupathi-Leander Paes Zee5’s show is irresistibly compelling despite Tiwaris’ bland direction Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is Laras’ third web series; she previously starred in the Disney + Hotstar Hundred and Lionsgate Play Hiccups and Hookups series. Her last big screen outing was Akshay star Kumar BellBottom, in which she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/lara-dutta-says-mahesh-bhupathi-and-leander-paes-will-always-have-love-hate-relationship-101640636182818.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

