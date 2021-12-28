8 exciting Bollywood deals in 2022





From murders to the search for lost love, next year promises to be one of genre sagas, dark comedy and suspense thrillers.

my son A photo of ‘Qala’. Babil, son of powerful actor Irrfan Khan, will make his big-screen debut in Anvitaa Dutts’ second directorial outing Chateau. The film, described as a beautiful and heartbreaking story of a girl thirsting for her mother’s love, is set in beautiful snow-capped locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The cast includes Tripti Dimri, who delivered a breakout performance last year at Dutts Bulbul. And, according to Babils’ Instagram post, it does seem like he’s thrilled to be a part of the Chateau team. New pair With poetic imagery and glimpses of those undefined emotions, the Shakun Batra-directed trailer Gehriyaan created a lot of enthusiasm. Gehraiyaan, which hits Amazon Prime Video on January 25, explores the intricacies of modern relationships and emotions. The new combination of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi adds an extra layer of allure to this upcoming release. Border tales The on-screen reunion of Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan, the lead duo of the popular TV series Zindagi Gulzar Hai, excited their fans on both sides of the border. Khan described the upcoming Zee5 show, directed by Asim Abbasi, as a saga of genres of family trauma and reconciliation, a story of love and loss set in a world of magic and mystique. Dark and devious Rajkummar Rao in ‘Monica, oh my darling’. There is a brand of quirky humor that Vasan Bala specializes in and his directorial debut Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has already established it. Black comedy and white collar crime clash Monique, oh my darling in which a young man desperately tries to succeed with unlikely allies and a dastardly evil plan to pull off the perfect murder. Promising to be a roller coaster of dark and evil entertainment, this crime drama starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher will be released on Netflix in 2022. Truth matters A photo from ‘Finding Anamika’. After the packed performance delivered by Sushmita Sen and Raveena Tandon in the digital shows Aarya and Aranyak respectively, the stage is set for Madhuri Dixit-Nenes to make her web debut with Find Anamika, to be released on Netflix. This suspenseful family drama is about a global superstar, a wife and a mother who suddenly disappears without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. Web of stories Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari keeps pushing her limits. After having co-directed a captivating documentary series, Breaking point, about Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in 2021, she is currently working on her first webcast, a SonyLIV original titled Faadu. Intense poetic love story between two characters with very different thoughts, this show is written by Saumya Joshi, will star Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher. All the chocolate Laal Singh Chaddha, remake of Forrest Gump, brings back to the screen the beloved couple of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. With this film, adapted in Hindi by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Khan will return to the screen in a leading role after four years. Alia Bhatt year Alia Bhatt in and as “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. Actress Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated projects RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra Expected to be released in 2022. Speculation regarding her marriage to actor Ranbir Kapoor is adding to the buzz. Next year, audiences might see Bhatt’s name in the credits as a producer. Bhatt, who is a co-producer of darling, will be part of his cast, alongside Shefali Shah.

