Kim Dong Hees’ lawyer issues statement regarding rumors of actor school violence





Kim Dong HeeThe legal representative revealed the results of the investigation into the allegations of violence at the actors’ schools. In February, an anonymous person uploaded an article to an online community titled Actor Kim Dong Hee, born in 1999, was a perpetrator of school violence. The author of the online post included testimonials from people who graduated from the same school and added Kim Dong Hees’ graduation photo as proof. Another internet user said Kim Dong Hee hung an electronic cigarette around his neck or kept it in his school uniform pocket and smoked inside the classroom. They added: He slapped a fellow disabled comrade’s face while playing games to their disadvantage, and he got people who were pushovers to massage him. Kim Dong Hees’ agency NPIO Entertainment has denied rumors of school violence and announced plans to take legal action. Kim Dong Hees attorney Jang Hyun Woo on December 28 said in an official statement that the actor had been declared innocent of all allegations of school violence. His lawyer issued the following statement: Hello. Here is our position on the issue regarding actor Kim Dong Hee. For a long time, through law enforcement, Kim Dong Hee worked hard to reveal the truth of the allegations posted online in February. In the process, Kim Dong Hee submitted his complainant statement, statements from his teachers and former students, and copies of his elementary and middle school records. However, due to the fact that this happened in elementary school a long time ago, and there is no clear evidence to support the various positions and claims, investigations have revealed that Kim Dong was innocent. This result does not mean that the allegations raised are true. In particular, Kim Dong Hee really wanted to correct the information about bullying a disabled classmate, so I would like to take this opportunity to touch on this part. Kim DongHe grew up with two people with disabilities in his immediate family, and although he had a difficult family life, he tried to protect and embrace his family’s pain and injuries. Thus, false information about [his attitude towards] disabled people have caused not only him but also his disabled family members a lot of pain and suffering. There was a time when Kim Dong Hee was rebellious because of his poor childhood environment, but he never did anything that could be considered social controversy. However, he realized that some people were hurt by his immature words and actions, and he took the time to think deeply about himself. Kim Dong Hee will continue to try to be a better person. Source (1)

