“Her eyes had love stories. Hollywood remembers “Dallas Buyers Club” director Jean-Marc Vallée
McConaughey, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for director Vallee’s “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2013, shared a brief statement on Twitter alongside a photo with the director.
“With a hand and a soft heart, Jean-Marc was a real receiver – he did not romanticize the life so much as he saw the romantic life – from the struggle to the pain through the wink and the whisper, love stories were all over his eye, “McConaughey wrote.
“Dallas Buyers Club” was a factual story by Ron Woodroof, who sold drugs to AIDS patients.
The film also helped actor Jared Leto win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as a trans woman named Rayon.
Leto remembered Vallée as “a cinematic force and a true artist who changed my life”.
Witherspoon, who worked with Vallée for the 2014 movie “Wild” and later for the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” posted a tribute on Instagram.
“I will always remember you at sunset. In pursuit of the light. On an Oregon mountain. On a Monterey beach. Make sure we all took a little magic out of this life. love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again, “the actor said.
Her fellow “Big Little Lies” cast members – Kidman, Dern and Shailene Woodley – also expressed their condolences at Vallee’s sudden death.
Kidman said she was “upset” to learn of the filmmaker’s disappearance.
“He was at the center of my creative universe and I cannot stress enough how important he was to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding work experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love have been a source of inspiration that I will carry with me.
“I will always cherish those nights of filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur… It doesn’t get better than this. I am eternally grateful for the time I spent with this amazing human,” posted the actor with a series of photos with Vallée.
Dern tweeted: “Handsome Jean-Marc Vallée. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we have lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken.”
Woodley said she was “in total and utter shock”.
“I guess somehow I know you’ll make it a great adventure… one for the books. One that I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes. It hasn’t. That doesn’t make sense, man. That doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be here laughing and saying that it was just a satirical short that you made. is not real, ”she added.
Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in the 2015 film “Demolition” of Vallee, wrote on Instagram: “We will miss you very much, my friend.”
Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve shared a tribute on Instagram through his wife, filmmaker Tanya Lapointe, in French.
“How do I forget those lonely tears in my eyes? As you once told me: go ahead and shine, crazy diamond! I love you, my friend,” said the director of ‘Dune’.
In a statement, HBO described Vallée as a brilliant and fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who imbued every scene with deeply visceral and emotional truth.
“He was also an extremely caring man who invested himself fully alongside each actor he has directed. We are shocked by the news of his sudden death, and we send our deepest condolences to his sons, Alex and Emile, his extended family and longtime production partners Nathan Ross, “the premium TV channel’s statement read.
Besides his sons Alex and Emile, Vallée is survived by brothers and sisters Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphane Tousignant and Gerald Vallée.
