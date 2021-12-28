Entertainment
The BEST Bollywood Songs of 2021
Even the shock wave of 2020 could not prepare us for the debacle of 2021.
As we continue to fight an irrepressible pandemic, music is both a refuge and a source of comfort.
While things are far from glorious on this front, there has been a conscious effort noted among musicians to have a unique and exciting sound.
The best is subjective, but these are Verma’s loveFavorite Hindi Movie Songs of 2021.
Rait Zara Si, Atrangi Re
Music: AR Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati
The polarizing universe of Aanand L Rai and Imtiaz Ali comes to life under the soulful airs of AR Rahman.
It is a space in its own right which is not touched by criticism and which transports the listener far, far into a story of its own making that the filmmakers can only try to catch up with.
Although it only happened at the end of this year, Atrangi ReThe soundtrack made me lose my footing and I feel like it was always on the playlist.
Each song is beautiful in its own way, but Rait Zara SiRahman’s ethereal buzz, sublime metaphors, and dollops of dust produce a field of goosebumps.
Raataan lambiyan, Shershaah
Music: Tanishk Bagchi
Lyrics: Tanishk Bagchi
Singer: Jubin Nautiyal, Ases Kaur
Bursting with irresistible warmth and melody, the contagious, loving fervor and playful rhythm of Tanishk Bagchi’s charming Punjabi-flavored creation are hands down the Hindi song I have listened to the most all along. ‘year.
Finding Bittar, Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Music: Justin Prabhakaran
Lyrics: Raj Shekhar
Singer: Romy, Goldie Sohel, Prince Bhatra, Mohana Bhogaraju, Hemambika, Swati Sharma, Chitralekha Sen, Yajat Garg
The eccentric lines of Raj Shekhar and the effervescent melody of Justin Prabhakaran and a horde of lively singers change mood and tempo in such a delightful way on screen and over the speaker, there is no way to ‘escape its swaying effect.
Bandar Baant, Sherni
Music: Bandish Project
Lyrics: Hussain Haidry
Singer: Aishwarya Joshi, Roshan Khan
The ingenious reworking of the old one by Hussain Haidry baant city The theory finds a perfect fit in the folk energy of Bandish Project, one that pleasantly disturbs Shernimeditative outburst of, to poke fun at the absurd degree of political expediency.
Rihayee De, Mimi
Music: AR Rahman
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: AR Rahman
Rahman’s Enya-esque impulses are soothingly realized in the shameless emotions of Rihayee De. A great song anyway, taken to another level because Rahman sings it.
Kalle Kalle, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Music: Sachin Jigar
Lyrics: Priya Saraiya
Singer: Priya Saraiya
Even if you don’t understand Punjabi, you will certainly feel the pinch of Priya Saraiya’s disappointed words in the catchy melody of Sachin-Jigar.
Lehra do, ’83
Music: Pritam
Kausar Munir
Singer: Arijit Singh
I love all versions of Lehra dothe zeal that pleases the crowd. Especially the one used in the end credits, causing a harmful nostalgia.
Pritam does not retain the “I can do it” spirit of Kausar Munir’s underdog hymn and Arijit Singh’s spectacular interpretation of it.
Ananya, Toofaan
Music: Shankaar-Ehsaan-Loy
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Singer: Arijit Singh
So in love, so intimate.
SEL’s ever-reliable combo portrays the scene in a romance against the free-flowing affection of Javed Akhtar and the velvety expressions of the infallible Arijit Singh.
Phir fakira, Pagged
Music: Arijit Singh
Lyrics: Neelesh Mishra
Singer: Raja Kumari, Amrita Singh, Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh’s reverence for Rahman is most strikingly manifested in this funky and eclectic number from his early days as Music Director. Equally impressive are his existentialist words of Neelesh Mishra.
Busy Soni, Feels like Ishq
Music: Sameer Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana
Lyrics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sameer Kaushal, Gurpreet S Signed
Singer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jonita Gandhi
The relaxed vibe and disarming flirtations of Ayushmann Khurrana and the Punjabi exchange of Jonita Gandhi and Western Pop hit all the alluring notes.
Tu Toh Gaya Re, Bob biswas
Music: Vishal-Shekhar
Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani
Singer: Bianca Gomes
I really enjoyed Bianca Gomes animating the crime scenes of Bob Biswas’ dark adventures with her bubbly voice spelling out the fate of the titular hero of the Vishal-Shekhar twist to country music.
Mehram, Jersey
Music: Sachet-Parampara
Lyrics: Shellee
Singer: Sachet Tandon
The slowly developing passion for composing Sachet-Parampara, a robust electric guitar riff, has an infectious quality. The more you hear it, the more you want it.
