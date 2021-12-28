The BEST Bollywood Songs of 2021

Even the shock wave of 2020 could not prepare us for the debacle of 2021.

As we continue to fight an irrepressible pandemic, music is both a refuge and a source of comfort.

While things are far from glorious on this front, there has been a conscious effort noted among musicians to have a unique and exciting sound.

The best is subjective, but these are Verma’s loveFavorite Hindi Movie Songs of 2021.

Rait Zara Si, Atrangi Re

Music: AR Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati

The polarizing universe of Aanand L Rai and Imtiaz Ali comes to life under the soulful airs of AR Rahman.

It is a space in its own right which is not touched by criticism and which transports the listener far, far into a story of its own making that the filmmakers can only try to catch up with.

Although it only happened at the end of this year, Atrangi ReThe soundtrack made me lose my footing and I feel like it was always on the playlist.

Each song is beautiful in its own way, but Rait Zara SiRahman’s ethereal buzz, sublime metaphors, and dollops of dust produce a field of goosebumps.

Raataan lambiyan, Shershaah

Music: Tanishk Bagchi

Lyrics: Tanishk Bagchi

Singer: Jubin Nautiyal, Ases Kaur

Bursting with irresistible warmth and melody, the contagious, loving fervor and playful rhythm of Tanishk Bagchi’s charming Punjabi-flavored creation are hands down the Hindi song I have listened to the most all along. ‘year.

Finding Bittar, Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Music: Justin Prabhakaran

Lyrics: Raj Shekhar

Singer: Romy, Goldie Sohel, Prince Bhatra, Mohana Bhogaraju, Hemambika, Swati Sharma, Chitralekha Sen, Yajat Garg

The eccentric lines of Raj Shekhar and the effervescent melody of Justin Prabhakaran and a horde of lively singers change mood and tempo in such a delightful way on screen and over the speaker, there is no way to ‘escape its swaying effect.

Bandar Baant, Sherni

Music: Bandish Project

Lyrics: Hussain Haidry

Singer: Aishwarya Joshi, Roshan Khan

The ingenious reworking of the old one by Hussain Haidry baant city The theory finds a perfect fit in the folk energy of Bandish Project, one that pleasantly disturbs Shernimeditative outburst of, to poke fun at the absurd degree of political expediency.

Rihayee De, Mimi

Music: AR Rahman

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: AR Rahman

Rahman’s Enya-esque impulses are soothingly realized in the shameless emotions of Rihayee De. A great song anyway, taken to another level because Rahman sings it.

Kalle Kalle, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Music: Sachin Jigar

Lyrics: Priya Saraiya

Singer: Priya Saraiya

Even if you don’t understand Punjabi, you will certainly feel the pinch of Priya Saraiya’s disappointed words in the catchy melody of Sachin-Jigar.

Lehra do, ’83

Music: Pritam

Kausar Munir

Singer: Arijit Singh

I love all versions of Lehra dothe zeal that pleases the crowd. Especially the one used in the end credits, causing a harmful nostalgia.

Pritam does not retain the “I can do it” spirit of Kausar Munir’s underdog hymn and Arijit Singh’s spectacular interpretation of it.

Ananya, Toofaan

Music: Shankaar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Arijit Singh

So in love, so intimate.

SEL’s ever-reliable combo portrays the scene in a romance against the free-flowing affection of Javed Akhtar and the velvety expressions of the infallible Arijit Singh.

Phir fakira, Pagged

Music: Arijit Singh

Lyrics: Neelesh Mishra

Singer: Raja Kumari, Amrita Singh, Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh’s reverence for Rahman is most strikingly manifested in this funky and eclectic number from his early days as Music Director. Equally impressive are his existentialist words of Neelesh Mishra.

Busy Soni, Feels like Ishq

Music: Sameer Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana

Lyrics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sameer Kaushal, Gurpreet S Signed

Singer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jonita Gandhi

The relaxed vibe and disarming flirtations of Ayushmann Khurrana and the Punjabi exchange of Jonita Gandhi and Western Pop hit all the alluring notes.

Tu Toh Gaya Re, Bob biswas

Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani

Singer: Bianca Gomes

I really enjoyed Bianca Gomes animating the crime scenes of Bob Biswas’ dark adventures with her bubbly voice spelling out the fate of the titular hero of the Vishal-Shekhar twist to country music.

Mehram, Jersey

Music: Sachet-Parampara

Lyrics: Shellee

Singer: Sachet Tandon

The slowly developing passion for composing Sachet-Parampara, a robust electric guitar riff, has an infectious quality. The more you hear it, the more you want it.