Burmese actor on junta wanted list jailed for 3 years, Entertainment News





Leading Burmese actor, singer and model Paing Takhon, who was on a junta’s wanted list for supporting pro-democracy protests, has been jailed for three years, his legal team said on Monday. Paing Takhon, 25 – a star in both Myanmar and neighboring Thailand – had been active in the mass protests that rocked the country after the February coup, at rallies and through his numerous social networks . He was arrested during a search of his mother’s home in Yangon in April, his sister said, as the junta chased more than 100 celebrities for supporting the movement. On Monday, he was “sentenced to three years in prison with forced labor” in a Yangon court, his legal adviser Khin Maung Myint told AFP. “The family is deeply saddened by his conviction,” he said, adding that they were considering appealing. In February, Paing Takhon – who had more than one million followers on Facebook and Instagram – posted photos of himself in a white tracksuit with a megaphone, headphones and a white fluffy dog ​​strapped to his chest during a protest. . “Help us stop the crime against humanity,” he posted on Instagram. Paing Takhon is also famous in Thailand and has appeared in commercials and TV shows. In January, he shaved his head and briefly joined the Buddhist community, posting photos of himself in a burgundy robe. Shortly after the coup, the junta published a list of some 120 celebrities wanted for arrest. Several are still at large. In May, famous beauty queen Htar Htar Htet posted a photo on Facebook showing her wearing a black combat fatigues and carrying an assault rifle. “The time has come to fight back,” the gymnastics instructor wrote.

