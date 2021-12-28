Vails Ice Spectacular shines | VailDaily.com





Cast of Vails Ice Spectacular

Kimberly Nicoletti / Courtesy Photo In many figure skating shows, skaters tend to play a bit safer, keeping a lot of triplets out of their show routines and instead focusing on fun and entertaining choreography. But playing it safe is not the name of the game at Vails Ice Spectacular, which has become a holiday tradition in recent years. These skaters are pulling out their best competitive routines along with some showy holiday and popular music numbers filled with jumps, spins, throws and masterful carries. Each holiday season, the Steadman Clinic and its partners bring some of the elite’s most competitive skaters to Vail for a series of free 20-minute weekly outdoor shows and the ultimate jewel: a 90-minute Ice Spectacular at the interior, at Dobson. Ice arena. Just weeks away from the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships, the skaters are at their peak, and it shows in the energy, power and artistry they displayed on Thursday night. If the sound system was a little poor in terms of acoustics (which was not the case in previous years), the skaters made up for the lack of energy. And, after all, it’s about the skating, not the loud music blaring through the speakers. Most of the skaters performed their short competitive routines in the first half, which meant lots of wonderful doubles, triples, carries (for pairs) and spins. Some have reduced their programs a bit but still have boldly succeeded in their competitive jumps on truncated ice; The ice seats were razed at each end and the sides of the rink were full size that they are used to training on, so it took courage to accomplish such feats. Jordan Moeller even threw a few daring back flips, and if you were sitting at either end of the ice where he landed them, for a split second I felt like he might just land on your lap. Two-time Olympian Mirai Nagasu, one of the stars of the show, delivered a handsome and slightly sassy Mr. Grinch number in the first half, followed by her powerful and moving Warriors routine. Tomoki Hiwatashi delivered his robust short in his typical crowd-pleasing manner, while Camden Pulkinen showed off his solid technique and burgeoning artistry. Joe Klein’s short program has proven to be a one to watch as the United States junior silver medalist this year. Literally every performer stood out on Thursday night, whether they took to the ice as an innovative pairs skating quartet with U2s Vertigo, mesmerized audiences as a synchronized team, or dazzled as a unique artist and athlete. . Local Vail skater Ariana Bruno kicked off the second half of the show, which featured a mix of a dozen routines that played out more like fireworks hitting the ice. One after another, the skateboarders wowed audiences with their choreography to popular songs ranging from an uplifting Hallelujah to Adeles Rumor Has It and Fleetwood Macs Big Love. Part of the absolute magic of Vails Ice Spectacular is beyond the obvious: High-level talent is in the location itself. The intimate Dobsons arena allows for a personal up-close experience of competitive skaters that you don’t get anywhere else. As an added bonus, they stay a bit after the show, quite willing to talk with members of the audience, take photos, and sign autographs. It’s like a little piece of heaven for the fans.

