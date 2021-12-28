Why Hollywood prop masters form their own guild

In the late 1980s, Chris Call was in Pittsburgh to cut his teeth on props for a movie starring Cesar Romero (the Joker from the 1960s “Batman” series) when he received his first lesson. on the dangers of food preparation.

The upstate New York native whipped up an omelet for a dinner scene with the character Romero. To make it colorful, he filled the dish with spicy red peppers. Call wasn’t worried because Romero wasn’t supposed to eat the dish. But the actor left the script. He took a bite and immediately after the scene ended, screamed for water.

Since then, Call has always made it a point to taste every food he uses on the set.

It’s one of the many tricks of the trade that the 61-year-old props master from Los Angeles has learned working on film sets over the years.

Now he and some of his veteran colleagues want to pass some of that expertise on to the next generation through the Property Masters Guild, a newly formed nonprofit business group.

With no formal school for the craft and with many veterans on the verge of retirement, organizers hope the new member organization will train and promote nascent prop masters, technicians responsible for all props, omelets with cigarette butts used in the film productions.

“When I was riding… you were working for a seasoned prop master and learning the ropes by working for that prop master,” Call said. “It kind of faded over the years.”

The role of real estate masters in film and television came to the fore after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins shot with a prop gun on the set of the New Mexico-based western “Rust”. Two young women with few credits that handled the film’s props, including weapons, are at the center of an investigation into the October 21 accident, with the assistant director.

The death of Hutchins was also a rallying cry for more security film sets among crew members who have long complained about extended hours on productions on tight budgets.

Organizers said the guild was not formed in response to the “Rust” shooting; they had planned it for years. Nonetheless, they said the tragedy had heightened the need for education and training, including gun handling lessons, at a time when a production boom created a shortage of experienced crews.

“If there had been an open and functioning PMG and everything before the ‘Rust’ tragedy, maybe the ‘Rust’ tragedy could have been avoided,” said Joshua Meltzer, president of the Property Masters Guild.

Call added: “People need to understand that they have a responsibility when they are owners, especially when it comes to safety.”

The group said its mission is to promote the profession of prop masters; educate its members, cultivating future generations, including those from under-represented backgrounds; and foster greater collaboration between professionals. The guild currently has nearly 80 members who pay $ 250 per year to join.

Similar professional organizations have formed over the years to represent the various professions in film and television, such as the Producers Guild of America, the Set Decorators Society of America, and the Society of Camera Operators. These groups organize their own awards ceremonies to promote their work.

“Some people call us the silent ninjas because we don’t have any rewards,” said Call, a PMG board member. “The academy doesn’t recognize us.… We want to change that because we are an integral part of cinema.”

PMG, like these other organizations, is not a labor organization or affiliated with the International Alliance of Theater Employees, which represents various Hollywood crew workers, including prop masters, who belong to Local 44. The union said in a statement that it supported the PMG.

But the guild will not be involved in lobbying on issues such as banning guns on film sets. Some props masters and gunsmiths have argues that a new movement stopping using real guns in filming threatens their livelihoods or may push production out of California to more gun friendly states.

“The guild is really apolitical,” said Meltzer. “This is a membership club for education. “

When Meltzer was in his twenties, he became the youngest props maker to join the union.

When he started in Hollywood in the 1970s, working on shows like “Quincy” and “The Rockford Files,” he said it took 5,000 hours of prop work to become a real estate master as well. as written and oral tests.

Today, Meltzer said it takes just over 3,000 hours and three years to qualify as a master of property on a union show.

“In the next five years, this profession, the real estate masters, will probably lose almost a thousand years of experience due to retirement,” said the president of PMG. “The generations under us, unless they have been formally trained by veteran prop masters, many of them don’t know much about the ins and outs of how to get the job done right.”

Props master Hope Parrish, who first spoke with Meltzer and others about the formation of the guild in 2017, was won over by the idea.

“There are so many young people I talk to who are hungry for knowledge and want to know the tricks of the trade that you only learn through experience,” said Parrish, a 42-year-old veteran whose credits include “Django Unchained”.

Support also came from some of Hollywood’s biggest props houses that became founding sponsors, including Independent Studio Services, Hand Prop Room, and History for Hire Prop House.

“We support craftsmanship [in] by any means possible, and the formation of the Property Masters Guild is long overdue to gain property masters the respect they deserve in the collaborative television and film industry, ”said Gregg Bilson, CEO of ‘Independent Studio Services.

2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit to latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.