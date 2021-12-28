“Come From Away” permanently closes its doors in Toronto

Come from afar has permanently closed its doors in Toronto.

Mirvish Productions made the announcement in a report published on Monday, citing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release said there were 855 performances of the musical in Toronto, which is his hometown.

Its last show was on December 22 at the Royal Alexandra Theater after it reopened after a 21-month closure due to the pandemic.

Read more: ‘Come From Away’ suspends 4 shows after positive COVID case on stage crew

On December 23, it was announced that four upcoming performances of the musical from Gander, the Netherlands, had been canceled after a positive COVID test among the backstage crew.

The story continues under the ad

Mirvish Productions said at the time that the shows would resume on December 28, but now say the show will not return to Toronto at all.

“During that short hiatus, it became blatantly obvious that it would be impossible to continue as this incredibly contagious variant has skyrocketed the number of cases,” said David Mirvish.

In other parts of the world, the government has stepped up support for the commercial theater sector by providing a financial safety net for the sector to reopen and perform during the pandemic, protecting the tens of thousands of good jobs created by the pandemic. sector. This is the case in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, where the productions of Come from afar keep playing …

















4:24

Come From Away special to air





The special Come From Away will air on September 1, 2021



“But in Canada, there is no such government support. And without such a safety net, it’s impossible for production to take another extended break. The costs of a second reopening are prohibitive and risky. “

Trending Stories LA Police video shows fatal shooting of girl in store lodge

The newly approved COVID-19 pills come with a trap. Here’s what you need to know

The story continues under the ad

Mirvish said he knew the news was shocking, but said “we just don’t have any options.”

Over one million patrons saw the show at the Royal Alexandra Theater from February 2018 until it closed.

“It’s not how any of us wanted it to end,” Mirvish said.

Read more: The Outside World: the creators of “Come From Away” return to September 11

“Come from afar deserves to have spent many years at the Royal Alex. But the risks, the uncertainty and the financial situation left us with no other realistic outcome. “

Ticket holders for canceled performances will be contacted and offered account credits, gift cards or a refund.

The cancellation is just the latest in a wave of closures in Toronto’s theater district. Last week, Mirvish Productions announced that it was withdrawing from its program the North American premiere of Tom Stoppard’s play “Leopoldstadt”, which was set in early 2022 at the Princess of Wales Theater.

This followed Ontario’s decision to limit audience capacity in large indoor venues – including theaters and concert halls – to help slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant Omicron.

In announcing the abandoned plans for “Leopoldstadt”, Mirvish had said capacity restrictions and a non-essential travel advisory from the federal government had complicated logistics.

The story continues under the ad

with files from The Canadian Press

















1:52

Nutcracker performances canceled in Toronto due to COVID cases





Nutcracker performances canceled in Toronto due to COVID cases

