LAPD releases video showing shooting that killed 14-year-old girlExBulletin



toggle legend Richard Vogel / AP

Richard Vogel / AP

LOS ANGELES Video released on Monday showed Los Angeles Police shooting an assault suspect last week in a clothing store, a shootout that also killed a 14-year-old girl who was hiding in a locker room and who was hit by a bullet that went through a wall.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a video online package that included 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera images and surveillance video of Thursday’s shooting at a Burlington store crowded with holiday shoppers. The ministry’s policy is to release videos of critical incidents, such as police shootings, within 45 days.

Surveillance video showed the suspect was attacking two women, one of whom fell to the ground before dragging her by the feet in the aisles of the store as she tried to crawl.

Several people, including store workers, called police to report a man hitting customers with a bike lock at the North Hollywood area store in the San Fernando Valley. A caller told a 911 dispatcher that the man had a gun. No firearm, only the bicycle lock was recovered from the scene.

Early surveillance footage showed a man in a tank top and shorts carrying a bicycle up the store’s escalator to the second floor, where he was walking around, seemingly disoriented, clutching a cable-type lock . Sometimes he stood still, gazing into the distance.

Later footage showed the man on the escalator attacking a woman, who managed to escape his grip and run out of the store.



toggle legend Ringo HW Chiu / AP

Ringo HW Chiu / AP

The man then left the store for a minute and a half, police said. After his return, according to the video, he repeatedly beat a woman with a bicycle lock as she curled up on the ground. As she tried to escape, he dragged her down the aisle to the locker room.

In the body camera video, armed officers entered the store and approached the suspect. The victim was seen on the bloodstained floor and the suspect was across the alley. At least one officer opened fire, hitting the man.

24-year-old suspect Daniel Elena Lopez died at the scene. Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, who was hiding with her mother in a locker room, was also killed.

“At this preliminary stage of the investigation, it is believed that the victim was hit by one of the bullets fired by an officer at the suspect,” Police Captain Stacy Spell said in the posted video. Police believe the bullet jumped off the ground and hit the locker room wall.

The investigation could take a year or more

The investigation is only just beginning and it could take up to a year or more, Spell said. The California Department of Justice is also investigating.

“At LAPD, we wish to express our deepest condolences and our deep regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Orellana-Peralta. There are no words that can describe the depth of sadness we feel at this tragic outcome, ”Spell said. said in the video.

LAPD officers shot dead 38 people including 18 fatally, including Sunday’s shooting of a man with a knife in 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times.

These numbers mark a dramatic increase in the number of cases where officers have shot or killed people in one of the past two years, 27 people have been shot and 7 of them have been killed by LA police in during the year 2020. In 2019, officers shot dead 26 people, killing 12.

Mourners left flowers and a votive candle outside the store on Christmas at a memorial for Orellana-Peralta.

The Times reported that Elena Lopez’s criminal history included convictions for car theft, carrying a loaded gun in public, and carrying a gun as a criminal. He was transferred to the Los Angeles County Jail in state prison system custody, but a prison service spokeswoman did not disclose his employment history to the newspaper due to the LAPD investigation .

The woman who was assaulted had moderate to severe injuries, including injuries to the head, arms and face. She has not been publicly named.

The shooting was reminiscent of a July 21, 2018 confrontation, in which LAPD agents accidentally shot and killed a woman in a Trader Joe’s market. Officers engaged in a shootout with a man who authorities said shot his grandmother and girlfriend before leading police in a chase that ended when he crashed his car in front of the Marlet.

Police shot dead Melyda Corado, 27, the deputy store manager, as she ran towards the store entrance after hearing the car crash.

The suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, held employees and buyers hostage for three hours before surrendering, authorities said.

Atkins has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Prosecutors found two police officers were acting legally when they returned the shots from Atkins.