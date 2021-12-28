Local venues ready for 2022 with varied entertainment – Cache Valley Daily





Members of the group “Antics Comedy Improv” will perform weekly at the Dansante Theater in downtown Logan on Fridays in January 2022. LOGAN Local performance venues plan to welcome the New Year by offering a wide range of entertainment to suit all tastes. The Why Sound studio on Federal Avenue will host Moon Fish, a promising group based in Salt Lake City, at 7 p.m. on New Years Day. Salt Lake City Weekly music critic Erin Moore recently praised the band for defying typical descriptions by doing whatever they wanted. Luckily for Moon Fish, added the reviewer, somehow it works. Moon Fish consists of vocalist Carter Sears, keyboardist Luke Arnold, drummer Damon Morreale, Tanner Lokey on bass and Nathan Shen on rhythm guitar. From Friday January 7 until Friday of the month, the Antics Comedy Improvisation The troupe will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Théâtre Dansante at 59 Sud 100 Ouest in Logan. the Antics is a professional improvisation company that has performed in Cache Valley for over a decade. Their style of comedy is decidedly family-oriented and influenced by suggestions from members of the public. Members of the Antics the actors are Karl Calderwood, Andrew Davis, Alec Finley, McKenna Finley, Brittany Florschutz, Brynn Francis, Amber Larsen, Trevor Larsen, Treyson Lyon, Stefani McClanahan and Paul Roylance. The American International Tube Tour Company Human Choir will appear on Saturday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ellen Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Logan. With the theater stage transformed to resemble an English pub, the music at the shows will range from Broadway to rhythm & blues, pop, rock and folk tunes. Human Choir Also features storytelling, comedy, trampling, world-class tap dancing, poetry and instrumental tunes, ensuring there is something for everyone. The cast of Human Choir The US tour is packed with British veterans who have played in the UK before. They include Denis Grindel, Jordan Oliver, Tom Brandon, Peter Lawrence, Miles Anthony Daily, Lemuel Knights and Ali Higgins. Human Choir also features a lonely American with an opera voice, Keith Klein. Later this month, the Eccles Theater will offer a double-ended show on Wednesday January 26th. The Chicago-based, Grammy-nominated group Ts plain white will headline this show, with the return of special guests by popular demand BROTHER. the Ts plain white have performed for over 25 years, amassing a catalog of enduring, engaging and enigmatic music. Band members include vocalist Tom Higgenson, Tim Lopez on lead guitar, Mike Retondo on bass guitar, and drummer DeMar Hamilton. BROTHER has been called a Celtic tribal celebration, merging indie-rock guitar melodies with the deep pulsation of the didgeridoo and the rising howl of the bagpipes. At the start of 2022 will end with a concert by Royal felicity at 7 p.m. on February 5 at Cache Venue on Main Street in Logan. Royal felicity was formed in Salt Lake City in 1997. After a decade of sold-out performances across the West, the rock band signed with Capitol Records and recorded several studio albums for that label. Current members of Royal felicity are vocalist Neal Middleton, Taylor Richards on guitar, drummer Jake Smith, Brian Hannesy on bass and Sean Hannesy on guitar.









