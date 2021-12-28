From Rashmika Mandanna to Shanaya Kapoor in Lakshya, Bollywood debuts to look to the future in 2022





New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: Every year Bollywood presents new faces, this year too several talents have been launched, such as Ahan Shetty, Sharwari Wagh and Isabelle Kaif. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several movies were delayed, and because of this, a bunch of faces couldn’t make it to the silver screens. Now, as the movies have been pushed back to next year, we hope to see them next year. So here we have brought you the full list of Bollywood debuts to look forward to in 2022. Rashmika mandanna The Telugu and Kannada industry actress will make a splash in Bollywood with Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu. She will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and the film is slated for release on May 13, 2022. Shanaya Kapoor Actor’s daughter Sanjay Kapoor will make her debut in Karan Johar’s Dharma Production in the coming year. The production house hasn’t revealed much about its debut film, but reports say the star began filming in July. Palak tiwari The daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari is currently creating a huge buzz on social media with her first music video, Bijlee, sung by Harrdy Sandhu. The gorgeous kid-star will make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, starring Vivek Oberoi. Shalini pandey Arjun Reddy’s stardom is set to make her Bollywood debut with Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to hit theaters on February 25, 2022. Previously, she starred in the Telugu industry and debuted alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Manushi chillar The former Miss World will make a big splash with Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj, opposite veteran actor Akshay Kumar. The creators have released the teaser and are set to hit theaters on January 21, 2022. Alize Agnihotri Salman Khan’s niece and producer Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan’s daughter are set to debut next year against Sunny Deol’s and Avnish Barjatya’s sons. The film is due to hit the courts early next year. Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati Popular YouTuber Carry Minati will make his Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34. The film is slated to hit theaters on April 29, 2022. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. Lakshya Lalwani The popular TV actor will make a splash in Bollywood with Dostana 2 by Karan Johar, starring Janhvi Kapoor. The actor is known for his role in Porus, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and others. Posted by:

Niharika Sanjeeiv

