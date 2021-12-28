Graphic images from Burlington store show bloody scene and ‘mother’s screams’ after 14-year-old girl shot dead in crossfire is pictured

The Los Angeles Police Department released the shocking footage of the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl at a Burlington coat factory in North Hollywood.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shot dead while in the store’s locker room, trying on clothes with her mother.

4 Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was killed when a bullet went through the wall of a locker room where she and her mother were

4 The LAPD released footage of the shooting involving an officer who killed the suspect and the teenager

Los Angeles Police have confirmed that officers shot a suspect who assaulted another person with a deadly weapon.

The 24-year-old suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, was killed in the confrontation with the police.

Orellana-Peralta was hit by a bullet that went through the locker room wall.

A word of warning, the images and information you are about to see can be disturbing, LAPD Officer Stacy Spell said in the video.

When a police officer uses force to arrest a suspect or defend against an attack, it can be graphic or difficult to watch.

Additionally, there may be strong language used in the video. Viewers’ discretion is advised, especially for young children and sensitive viewers. “

The video featured 911 calls about a “hostile” customer attacking people inside the store.

Suspect Elena Lopez allegedly attacked a woman with a bicycle lock. The woman was injured in the head, arms and face.

A cop was seen entering the store with a rifle when Lopez was found attacking the victim who was on the ground and bleeding from his head.

“Hey, she’s bleeding! She’s bleeding! shouted an officer.

The video shows Lopez being shot multiple times and falling to the ground while handcuffed by police. Seconds later, someone offscreen could be heard screaming from the locker room.

Many believe the screams were from Orellana-Peralta’s mother, but that has not been determined at this time.

The department is still seeking to locate one of the unidentified victims, witnesses or anyone involved, Spell said.

Over the next few months, the LAPD will continue to investigate and analyze this incident. Continue to interview any new witnesses that may come forward and complete forensic testing.

Once the investigation is complete, our Critical Incident Review Division will report its findings to the Chief of Police who will make their recommendation to the Civilian Council of Police Commissioners.

Spell added that the council will assess the evidence to determine whether the officers’ tactics, the design and display of a weapon and the use of lethal force in this case met the high standards expected of all police officers. from Los Angeles.

The officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave, according to department protocols for shootings involving officers, for at least two weeks, according to CNN.

Authorities are investigating reports that the girl was trying on a quinceaera dress with her mother.

LAPD CHIEF ordered the broadcast

In a statement released Thursday evening, Police Chief Michael Moore ordered a transparent investigation and the release of body camera images by Monday.

“I have ordered video of the critical incident to be released by December 27, which will include 911 calls, radio transmissions, body-worn videos and other CCTV and other evidence gathered at this point. preliminary, “he said.

According to LAPD policy, they have 45 days to broadcast videos of critical incidents, including police shootings.

The process of releasing the video was sped up by Moore, who wanted the audience to receive the full account of what happened.

While clients were in hiding for security reasons, witnesses reportedly heard gunshots; However, it is not clear whether the shots came from the suspect or the cops, according to Fox.

Police said the incident took place on the second floor of the store, where officers quickly arrested the suspect.

LAPD quickly debunked reports of an active shooter at the scene, tweeting: “This is NOT an active shooter.”

It is not known at this time what the suspect’s motive was.

‘FOOLISH’

Orellana-Peralta and her mother had traveled to Los Angeles from Chile just months before her death, according to a GoFundMe page.

This is yet another cause of the senseless use of a lethal weapon by the police in the United States.

The page reached its goal of $ 8,000 in less than a day to help cover travel and funeral expenses as well as possible legal fees.

There is no amount of money that can bring our Valentina back, or comfort her grieving mother, father and older sister, but we want her immediate family to be relieved of any financial strain that could make this grieving process. even more difficult.

Grieving parents are due to hold a press conference on Tuesday.

4 The dressing room where Orellana-Peralta and her mother changed during filming

4 A GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover travel and funeral costs Credit: GoFundMe

More soon…

For the latest news on this story, check back regularly to Sun Online.

Le-soleil.comis your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real stories, breathtaking images and must-see videos.

Like us on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account on@TheUSSun.