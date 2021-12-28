Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Movie “The Lost Daughter” Explores MotherhoodExBulletin

Entertainment
Maggie Gyllenhaal's Movie "The Lost Daughter" Explores Motherhood
The new movie The lost girl shows a side of motherhood that Hollywood doesn’t often describe.
Its main character Leda (played by Olivia Colman) is not a monstrous parent or a saint. She is ambivalent. She has two daughters in her twenties and is a divorced middle-aged literature professor on a “working holiday” in Greece.
Based on a novel by Elena Ferrante, The lost girl is the first director of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.
“I got tired of seeing, at best, 70% of what I wanted to articulate in a movie or TV show,” Gyllenhaal told NPR.
She said as an actress on HBO the devil, about the sex trade in New York City, she wrote perfectly crafted essays about why scenes shouldn’t be cut. “You can’t cut off the orgasm, or it wouldn’t be a feminist scene anymore.” She says her grades were always “a little funny, just the right words, not too pushy.” Gyllenhaal decided to make his set different.
“Meryl Streep said that thing, and I really took it to heart, it was, ‘If you’re an actress with an idea and you need it to do the scene, offer your idea with a spoonful of sugar. ‘. And I found that to be really good advice, “Gyllenhaal said. “But it’s a lot of extra work, and I was like, ‘I don’t need a spoonful of sugar from anyone.'”
Gyenhaal said she instead solicited ideas from her actors for The lost girl, some of which have become staples of the film, like putting lines on the coat of an orange on a melody. Jessie Buckley, who plays a younger version of Leda, composed the melody on set with the two girls playing her daughters. It was quickly incorporated into history.
“The song takes it to a whole new level, and it ends up being a major key to making the movie work,” Gyllenhaal said. “But honestly, there are things like that everywhere. I mean, I believe in actors with ideas.”
The song also illustrates the nuance of the film: while it portrays an ambivalence about motherhood, it also portrays happy and loving moments that give Leda the pleasure of being a parent.
“I think it’s very difficult, even for adults, to keep in mind the ambivalence of parents and mothers. And so I think we’ve seen a lot of movies and TV shows where the spectrum of what’s normal is pretty thin, ”Gyllenhaal said. . “And, in fact, I think the desperation, the terrible anxiety, the confusion, as well as the heart-wrenching kind of ecstasy are all on the spectrum for normal.”
At one point in the film, Leda does something that causes her daughters immense pain. Gyllenhaal said it was important to her that, despite this, Leda was seen.
“There is a whole tradition of films about crazy women by great directors with phenomenal actresses… there is a certain fascination in watching very interesting and powerful women go crazy. This film is not that. as sane people, we can relate to it, ”Gyllenhaal said.
As transgressive as Leda’s behavior might be, Gyllenhaal said she could relate to it. And she had other women who told her the same thing. And while she wouldn’t do the most hurtful thing Leda does, she ultimately felt comforted reading Ferrante’s novel because she herself “felt very seen” by the honest description of an experience. female in the world.
“A woman as a lover, a woman as a thinker, a woman as an artist … I found it both disturbing at times and also comforting to feel that I might not be alone with these things, ”Gyllenhaal said. “There is something inherently dramatic, inherently compelling, about telling the truth.”
The lost girl is in theaters now and on Netflix on December 31st.
