Read Weibo Big Vs Daily Entertainment Circle Chapter 50.1

Chapter 50 – Kiss (1)

Producer Chen looked at the girl in front of him and suddenly had the illusion that the girl in front of him was not the same girl! He was indescribably shocked. He had been in this circle for a lifetime, and he had never seen such a transformation! He had seen people with ordinary faces undergo cosmetic surgery, but it was so shocking that by putting on makeup and wearing other clothes in less than half an hour, a person could change so much!

The competence of this style should not be underestimated! If he hadn’t seen the process from the start, producer Chen almost thought the guest had been replaced by someone else. How could that be Ya Ya ?! Ya Ya had bad skin, weighed 160 jin, and had a swollen face! But the girl in front of him now …

Due to the tape for the double eyelids and false eyelashes, as well as the delicate eye makeup, Ya Ya’s eyes no longer looked swollen. The eyes were very large and bright. His nose, from producer Chen’s perspective, only looked big. He looked tall as if he had just had hyaluronic acid plastic surgery. Ya Ya’s face was also good. Even though it was still slightly rounded, it was cute! Of course, the color of her lips made her softer and her hair was half braided and half loose, making her face smaller and cuter.

Gao Jing to the side exclaimed, “Producer Chen, look at him! How’s that makeup ?! It’s a transformation! A real one!”

No, it’s more like changing people completely! Before producer Chen could respond, he heard Gao Jing shout again:

“Producer Chen, look at the silhouette of Ya Ya. How did her figure go from 6plus to 5S? Ya Ya’s figure really looks slimmer! Originally, Ya Ya was not only overweight, but also had wide hips and thick legs.

Sun Mengmeng on stage was even more stunned. She and Qin Chong looked at each other, and both saw the same amazing look on each other’s eyes. Sometimes they would pretend to be surprised at the effect of the show, but by then they were really surprised! Who was this girl? Impossible!

“Jiang Yu, how did you do it? Sun Mengmeng looked at Ya Ya’s makeup. “She’s totally like a different person! I used to see comparative before and after makeup photos of some master makeup artists on the internet, but since I didn’t see her directly with my own eyes, I always thought that was wrong! But now that I see you putting on makeup, now I know how amazing makeup is! “

Others present were also shocked. Even the professionals were shocked by Jiang Yu’s technique.

“This makeup technique is really amazing!” Even Peng Peng praised it.

“Yeah! It’s like magic! Oh, this technology is really…” Everyone had to admit it. “Impressive!”

Even after receiving praise from professionals, Jiang Yu seemed very calm. She smiled out of the corner of her mouth and said calmly, “Thanks for the praise. Actually, I didn’t do anything. I just painted a simple makeup for Ya Ya, but my technique can be used as a reference for. people who feel inferior because of the shape of their face! Everyone has the right to strive for beauty! As long as you study makeup well, you can make yourself beautiful even without plastic surgery.

“Oh my God!” Sun Mengmeng was still amazed. She then turned her gaze to Ya Ya’s clothes.

At that time, Ya Ya was wearing a loose white t-shirt over her upper body and a skirt with lace at the bottom. The skirt was fitted, but a pair of knit cardigans blurred the silhouette of the hips and legs. And because the white t-shirt was loose, the girl looked slimmer visually.

Right now, no one could deny that Ya Ya was beautiful.

Sun Mengmeng still couldn’t believe it, “It seems I can’t see him with thick legs at all? Just wearing the right clothes can achieve this?”

Jiang Yu laughed and said, “The essence of clothing matching is as follows. The bigger size girls can wear any tight-fitting clothes as they like, but they can be worn with a long coat. the exterior to create a visual slimming effect. “

“TTT … TTT!” Sun Mengmeng finally concluded, “It really is a styling technique comparable to substitutions! Before its construction it was rural love, after its construction it was a hit drama. Before its construction, it was a little girl in the internet cafe. . After its construction, they are high-level white-collar workers. It even deserves to be classified among the “Four Great Witchcraft in Asia”! “

Jiang Yu was amused by Sun Mengmeng. She said, “Is that as far-fetched as you said?” “

“Of course! Professor Gu, what do you think?”

Gu Shenliu smirked out of the corner of his mouth and looked ahead with burning eyes. On stage, Jiang Yu and Ya Ya stood together, but people didn’t know who his gaze fell on. He said solemnly: “It is true.

Qin Chong watched people’s reactions and felt very excited. The show was about to be withdrawn. As a host he was very frustrated and worried that this incident would be a bad toll for his career as a host. Unexpectedly, Gu Shenliu actually agreed to participate in the first issue after the revision, and he also brought Jiang Yu, a living treasure!

Seeing the results of Ya Ya’s transformation, Qin Chong only felt that if the stylist was changed, Ya Ya might not be able to make such a big transformation. The show might just go on lukewarm, but now it doesn’t. Jiang Yu transformed Ya Ya into a whole different person. For the hype, as long as the before and after comparison photos are posted later on Weib and get a few big Vs onwards, it would definitely cause an uproar. With that, who would be afraid that the series is not trending? Thinking about this, Qin Chong looked at Jiang Yu with solemn eyes.

When Ya Ya saw herself in the mirror, she couldn’t believe the person in front of her was herself. The girl in front of her had a very beautiful face, delicate makeup and beautiful clothes. Even though she was still overweight, she seemed to look around 130 jin. She looked good, a chubby beauty. (TN: 130 jin = 78 kg = 171 lb)

“Is it really me?” Ya Ya covered her mouth and cried in excitement. The camera gave him a close-up in time.

Ya Ya turned her head in disbelief and wept bitterly. She hugged Jiang Yu and thanked her, “Thank you, Jiang Yu! I really don’t know what to say. I have been troubled by my images for so many years and have low self-esteem. I feel that God is really unfair. Why was I born so ugly? But now you’ve shown me hope. I suddenly feel that I can also become beautiful! Thank you Jiang Yu, I will be your most loyal fan in the future, and I will learn makeup from you every day. “

Hearing this, Jiang Yu patted Ya Ya on the back and encouraged her, “Sister, don’t be discouraged! Life is still long, don’t lose confidence in yourself!

When everyone saw this scene, their eyes were wet. The camera recorded it all faithfully, and the atmosphere of the show suddenly turned sentimental.

Qin Chong took the atmosphere back in time, he smiled and said, “We are grateful to the two stars for the changes made to the two amateurs! I announce that this issue on the amateur guest transformation plan is successful! ” After speaking, he continued with a smile: “After the amateur session, we will go see the wardrobes of the stars. At that time, also revised our system. We will walk into the homes of the stars and open their celebrity wardrobes! “

After that, the video of the crew entering Gu Shenliu’s house was shown on the big screen. To be honest, Jiang Yu was drawn to the show after watching this scene. After all, although she had often helped celebrities in her past life, it was also the first time she saw the home of a male actor. With a smile on her face, she followed the camera to Gu Shenliu’s wardrobe.

Just like Gu Shenliu’s other interior, the wardrobe was gray, which made people feel cold and sober. The wardrobe was very clean. Even though the camera gave a lot of close-ups, it looked immaculate, as if someone had just finished cleaning it.

“Are there special people who come to clean up? Sun Mengmeng asked curiously, “Because I see Master Gu’s house is really clean!”

Gu Shenliu smiled slightly, “No, I clean it myself.”

“You? You’re so busy, how can you have time to clean up?”

Gu Shenliu tightened his lips tightly, quietly. In fact, he had plenty of time because he couldn’t sleep day and night. Cleaning was just one of the things he did on a long sleepless night. It was one of the few things you could do to pass the time.

Sun Mengmeng was about to kneel down, “People said that Professor Gu is a professional in the entertainment industry! He’s an all-powerful guy! He knows everything and now I see that even his household chores are on a professional level!

“It’s not false.” Gu Shenliu did not deny it, but said, “I have relatively high hygiene requirements. So when I clean myself, I also do it according to professional standards.”

“So will you ask your other half to clean to that standard in the future?” “

Gu Shenliu glanced at Jiang Yu intentionally or not. He immediately denied, “No! She has nothing to do! Just eat some fruit and wait for me on the couch watching TV. I’ll do a good job of hygiene.”

“Wow…” There was another exclamation at the scene.

Su Ye from the side glanced at Jiang Yu and couldn’t help but smile.

Jiang Yu was taken aback, but didn’t dare show it. She couldn’t help but slander Gu Shenliu in her heart, what did he mean ?! The devious flirtations had been promoted face-to-face now?

After that the cupboards were all opened. The crew took a photo of the cabinet. It seemed that the cabinet was very tidy. There was a variety of clothes, most of which were costumes. But there were also casual clothes, neatly arranged according to the colors. The leather shoes, belts, and cufflinks were all neatly arranged as well. You could say that Gu Shenliu’s wardrobe was like a showroom, it didn’t look inhabited at all.

“Ms. Gu’s wardrobe is very large.” He occupied a large part of the house.

“Its good.” Gu Shenliu nodded.

Sun Mengmeng turned to Su Ye again, “Professor Su, what do you think of Professor Gu’s wardrobe?

“Very good, clean and tidy.” Su Ye smiles.

“If it was you, how would you react to meeting such a boy?”

“I will think the other party is a reliable person.” said Su Ye.

Sun Mengmeng turned to Jiang Yu again, “Jiang Yu, as a professional stylist and fashion designer, what does your dream wardrobe look like?

After hearing these words, Gu Shenliu looked at Jiang Yu with an impenetrable expression. He listened intently.