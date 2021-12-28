These Bollywood celebrities have tied the knot this year; Check photos





2021 has brought much-needed respite from the monotony of coronaviruses in the form of a long list of celebrity weddings. Some of these weddings were completely private, out of sight of the media, while others were celebrated with great pomp. In this article, we take a look at the celebrities who got married this year. VICKY KAUSHAL AND KATRINA KAIF After keeping their love life a secret from the media, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private ceremony this year on December 9. The destination wedding at Barwara Fort in Rajasthan was a closely guarded affair. VICKY JAIN AND ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande has had a difficult 2020, with many ups and downs. However, all of that was made up for this year when the actress married Vicky Jain in the presence of family and friends on December 14. They had been in a relationship for three years before getting married. RAJKUMMAR RAO AND PATRALEKHAA Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on December 14. The duo, who worked together at Citylights, were a couple for 11 years before they tied the knot. Needless to say, their love is unique. VARUN DHAWAN AND NATASHA DALAL Actor Varun Dhawan married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24. Marriage was a low-key affair at Alibaug. RHEA KAPOOR AND KARAN BOOLANI Producer Rhea Kapoor married longtime partner in a closely watched ceremony at the home of her father Anil Kapoors Juhu Bungalow. YAMI GAUTAM AND ADITYA DHAR Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a simple ceremony in the middle of the hills of Himachal Pradesh. She received a lot of praise for her traditional look. DIA MIRZA AND VAIBHAV REKHI Cupid once again cornered Dia Mirza, and the actress married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The duo also welcomed their baby boy. SHRADDHA ARYA AND RAHUL NAGAL TV actress Shraddha Arya married longtime boyfriend and naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16. The dream wedding was a tight knit affair. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/year-ender-2021-these-bollywood-celebrities-tied-the-knot-this-year-check-photos-4601087.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos