Hollywood actor The Rock surprises his mother with a new Cadillac XT6





Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, gave his mom a new ride for Christmas. The actor posted an endearing video of his mother, Ata Johnson, surprised at the new Cadillac XT6 on her Instagram and photos of her enjoying the interior of the new car. In the Instagram video posted by The Rock, the actor can be seen closing his mother’s eyes as his grandchildren stand in front of the cadillac to surprise her. He then removes his hands from her eyes and watches her become quite moved at the sight of his lovely new present. (Also read | When NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Stepped Into A Custom Cadillac With Horns) In the post, the actor mentions that initially there were some “ugly screams” which were followed by loss of joy. Then Ata and her grandchildren climbed inside the Cadillac to take some pictures and have some fun. The Rock also posted a few photos with the video where her mother can be seen laughing as she sat in the driver’s seat. “I’m so grateful that I can do this stuff for my mom, who had a hell of a life. I don’t take anything for granted. Neither does she,” he wrote.

While it’s not clear what trim level the Cadillac XT6 the actor purchased, its sticker price ranges from around $ 50,000 to $ 70,000. It is a very kind and endearing gesture made by the actor for his mother as indicated by the smiles seen on both of their faces.

The Cadillac XT6 gets its power from a 2.0-liter turbo engine or 3.6-liter V6 engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is equipped with Brembo Performance front brakes as well as front and rear red calipers that provide precise and consistent braking as well as visual appeal.

