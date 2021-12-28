Entertainment
1950s star Grace Kelly struggled to leave Hollywood after marrying Prince Rainier of Monaco, author says
Before Meghan Markle, there was Grace Kelly.
The Oscar-winning actress was just 26 when she said goodbye to Hollywood and married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956.
While this sounded like a fairytale ending for the actress, “happily ever after” turned out to be much more complicated.
“She loved being around creative people and creating things on her own,” said biographer Jay Jorgensen, co-author of the book. “Grace Kelly: Hollywood’s Dream Girl”, recently said Closer every week.
GRACE KELLYS, SON OF PRINCE ALBERT SAYS HE ALWAYS FELT RESPONSIBLE TO PROTECT THE DEATH OF THE STAR
“In this regard, I think [leaving Hollywood] has been hard on her, “he explained.” She had to give up some things, like her career, to get some things. “
After Kelly said “yes” to Rainier, she knew the biggest role of her life awaited her: motherhood. According to the media, the American star knew it was his priority.
“It was his duty to produce heirs to the throne,” Jorgensen explained.
Kelly gave birth to a daughter named Caroline in 1957 followed by a son named Albert in 1958. Then in 1965, Kelly welcomed her third child, a daughter named Stephanie.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
While Kelly felt fulfilled as a parent, the outlet noted that she aspired to create as her children grew older. She was even tempted to accept an offer from her former director Alfred Hitchcock, and Rainier “fully supported” the idea. However, Kelly ultimately refused, as audiences felt it would be improper for their princess to kiss another man on screen.
Hitchcock’s 1964 film “Marnie” continued with Tippi Hedren in the lead role.
Still, Kelly found other ways to use her talent. The outlet noted that in her later years, she started playing voiceovers in documentaries. But unfortunately, Kelly never returned to the big screen. She died in 1982 from injuries sustained in a car accident. She was 52 years old.
In 2018, Kelly’s nephew Chris LeVine told Fox News that her famous aunt always had the desire to act, even after she became a princess.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Yeah, I would say she was very tempted to keep playing,” said LeVine. “I know Alfred Hitchcock talked to her about taking a number of pictures with him, but motherhood came shortly after her marriage. Then, in the early ’60s, I knew there had been offers to come back and do something, but by then she had done her homework in Monaco and her commitment to Monaco far exceeded her ambition to get back on stage. “
LeVine, who has served on the board of the Princess Grace Foundation in the United States for more than 20 years, said he offers scholarships to aspiring actors looking for their big luck.
“For me, as a family, it’s really an honor,” he explained. “Of course, knowing my aunt and understanding her quiet encouragement to young artists really takes me back to her childhood years in Philadelphia. And while she was certainly a very public figure, her philanthropy was more private. not much fuss about it.
“She knew how difficult it was for artists to get started. And this foundation really reflects that. So it’s very rewarding to get involved in this program that celebrates young artists who are trying to get started and to give to them. a helping hand. It really makes a difference in the lives of many young artists. “
BEFORE GRACE KELLY, MARILYN MONROE HAD TO BE PRINCE RAINIERS PRINCESS OF MONACO, SAYS DOC
LeVine said if Kelly was here today she would have some wise advice for Markle, who at the time was expecting her first child with Prince Harry.
“Certainly her advice at the time was to maintain the family time, the family traditions she had learned from her parents, by continuing with family dinners and meals,” said LeVine. “Her goal has always been to bring the kids to America. It was really obvious.… Her love for Philadelphia, I don’t think it ever left her.”
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/grace-kelly-hard-leaving-hollywood-prince-rainier-monaco
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]