1950s star Grace Kelly struggled to leave Hollywood after marrying Prince Rainier of Monaco, author says

Before Meghan Markle, there was Grace Kelly.

The Oscar-winning actress was just 26 when she said goodbye to Hollywood and married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956.

While this sounded like a fairytale ending for the actress, “happily ever after” turned out to be much more complicated.

“She loved being around creative people and creating things on her own,” said biographer Jay Jorgensen, co-author of the book. “Grace Kelly: Hollywood’s Dream Girl”, recently said Closer every week.

“In this regard, I think [leaving Hollywood] has been hard on her, “he explained.” She had to give up some things, like her career, to get some things. “

After Kelly said “yes” to Rainier, she knew the biggest role of her life awaited her: motherhood. According to the media, the American star knew it was his priority.

“It was his duty to produce heirs to the throne,” Jorgensen explained.

Kelly gave birth to a daughter named Caroline in 1957 followed by a son named Albert in 1958. Then in 1965, Kelly welcomed her third child, a daughter named Stephanie.

While Kelly felt fulfilled as a parent, the outlet noted that she aspired to create as her children grew older. She was even tempted to accept an offer from her former director Alfred Hitchcock, and Rainier “fully supported” the idea. However, Kelly ultimately refused, as audiences felt it would be improper for their princess to kiss another man on screen.

Hitchcock’s 1964 film “Marnie” continued with Tippi Hedren in the lead role.

Still, Kelly found other ways to use her talent. The outlet noted that in her later years, she started playing voiceovers in documentaries. But unfortunately, Kelly never returned to the big screen. She died in 1982 from injuries sustained in a car accident. She was 52 years old.

In 2018, Kelly’s nephew Chris LeVine told Fox News that her famous aunt always had the desire to act, even after she became a princess.

“Yeah, I would say she was very tempted to keep playing,” said LeVine. “I know Alfred Hitchcock talked to her about taking a number of pictures with him, but motherhood came shortly after her marriage. Then, in the early ’60s, I knew there had been offers to come back and do something, but by then she had done her homework in Monaco and her commitment to Monaco far exceeded her ambition to get back on stage. “

LeVine, who has served on the board of the Princess Grace Foundation in the United States for more than 20 years, said he offers scholarships to aspiring actors looking for their big luck.

“For me, as a family, it’s really an honor,” he explained. “Of course, knowing my aunt and understanding her quiet encouragement to young artists really takes me back to her childhood years in Philadelphia. And while she was certainly a very public figure, her philanthropy was more private. not much fuss about it.

“She knew how difficult it was for artists to get started. And this foundation really reflects that. So it’s very rewarding to get involved in this program that celebrates young artists who are trying to get started and to give to them. a helping hand. It really makes a difference in the lives of many young artists. “

LeVine said if Kelly was here today she would have some wise advice for Markle, who at the time was expecting her first child with Prince Harry.

“Certainly her advice at the time was to maintain the family time, the family traditions she had learned from her parents, by continuing with family dinners and meals,” said LeVine. “Her goal has always been to bring the kids to America. It was really obvious.… Her love for Philadelphia, I don’t think it ever left her.”