Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt greets director Vikash Verma’s upcoming Indo-Polish film on Twitter – ThePrint

New Delhi [India], Dec. 28 (ANI / GIPR): When superstar Sanjay Dutt praises a filmmaker, the whole country stands up and notices. In a recent tweet, Dutt praised director Vikash Verma’s upcoming venture, “No Means No,” which is the first Indo-Polish film collaboration set to release on June 17, 2022.

In his tweet, Dutt wrote: “Dear Vikash & Dhruv, brilliant gesture from the director @ g7_vikashvermaThe release of the first Indo-Polish film #NoMeansNo is postponed until June 17, 2022.

The upcoming film is a big-budget Indo-Polish romantic thriller shot simultaneously in three languages ​​- Hindi, English and Polish. His story follows a ski champion and his love story when he goes to participate in a ski championship in Poland. No Means No was originally scheduled for release in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release has now been postponed to 2022.

Like all other spheres of life, the pandemic has also hit the film industry very hard, causing several releases to be postponed. Although some films starring big names like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have been successful in drawing audiences into theaters and making cash registers ring. But most films have failed to recoup their cost.

Meanwhile, No Means No stars Bollywood greats like Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Deepraj Rana, as well as action hero Dhruv Verma and new faces like Kat Kristan and Anna Adore. The Polish crew for the film includes well-known Polish actors like Anna Guzik and Natalia Bak.

Twitter – https://twitter.com/GulshanGroverGG/status/1470292985346547712.

https://twitter.com/duttsanjay/status/1469235850982531075.

This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / GIPR)

This story is automatically generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint is not responsible for its content.