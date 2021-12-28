ITCs Sunfeast cracker launches new TV campaign with Bollywood movie 83

The commercial, the company said, draws parallels between the inspiring all-round team that won the 1983 World Cup that the film is based on, and the combination of crackers, potatoes and spices.

The commercial was released in Hindi and went live on December 24. It is promoted across all platforms including social media, TV and YouTube to boost brand visibility.

Creating an analogy between sporting goods and snack products, the 20-second commercial opens with a scene from the film’s trailer showcasing the confidence and passion of a cricketer entering on the field not only to play but to win. It emphasizes how the perfect blend of the quest for victory and extraordinary skills makes a player a true all-rounder.

The film ends with the co-branded product visual and the 83-person all-rounder, encouraging audiences to celebrate the top all-rounders this season.

Ali Harris Shere, COO, Cookies and Cake Group, Foods Division at ITC Limited, said the World Cup victory was a turning point for India’s sports culture and played a central role in the formation of the cricket landscape in the country. “The film celebrates the blend of drive, conviction and skill that has made India’s 83-person cricket team the most versatile of all time. As a brand, it resonates with these core values ​​and touches billions of people. cricket enthusiasts and moviegoers to celebrate the all-rounders this season. “

Sameer Chopra, Head of Marketing at Reliance Entertainment, added: We hope the latest commercial will help us reach a wider audience and together we can help the nation relive the story of this momentous triumph. “

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films have launched 83, a production of Kabir Khan Films. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. The film is directed by Kabir Khan.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.