Hollywood divorces of 2021: a look at marriages that ended in tumultuous fashion

This year has proven to be another difficult time for couples who have seen their marriages dissolve completely or the breakups continue to play out in the court system in a bitter manner.

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock remain locked in a messy court battle and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne remains anchored in Tom Girardi’s legal problems.

Here’s a snapshot of couples who have done or are ending their vows in a dramatic way.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences”, but it wasn’t until this year that things got really hot for the daytime talk show host. In July, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the “Voice” star must pay Blackstock $ 150,000 each month in spousal support.

Additional monthly payments of $ 45,601 per month will also be made to Blackstock for child support, according to People.

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host’s monthly payments to her ex-husband are $ 195,601, or $ 2.34 million over one year. Clarkson was also ordered to pay Blackstock $ 1.25 million to cover his attorneys’ fees in their divorce case, the report says.

Additionally, Clarkson was able to hang on to his Montana ranch after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge opposed Blackstock’s previous petition that the property in question was “matrimonial property.”

According to the filing, dated Oct. 1, a judge ruled that “the Montana ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled on behalf of the two parties as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants in their entirety, as required under the PMA to create matrimonial property. The court therefore rejects the respondent’s position that the Montana ranch and other Montana properties are matrimonial property owned 50/50 by the parties. “

Multiple media reports that Blackstock, 44, was residing on the Montana ranch in the midst of his divorce from the TV personality and singer.

Meanwhile, Clarkson was also sued by Starstruck Management Group, a company owned by Blackstock’s father Narvel Blackstock, for some $ 1.4 million in unpaid commissions in addition to the $ 1.9 million the former “American Idol” had already paid.

Clarkson has worked closely with his ex-father-in-law’s business since 2007 and according to Us weekly, the Blackstock allege she has yet to shell out at least $ 5.4 million in total commission for her work on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Voice” in 2020.

However, Clarkson would respond to the complaint and alleged in its own counter-suit case that the management group violated the California Labor Code by “procuring, offering, promising or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without proper authorization. .

Narvel Blackstock hit back in a statement to Us Weekly at the time: “[Clarkson’s petition] conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency [Creative Artists Agency] always.”

“While Starstruck Management Group has provided talent management services on its behalf, it has done so at all times to make CAA its go-to agency,” the memo continued. “It is unfortunate that Kelly is once again trying to avoid paying the commissions owed and owed to Starstruck in an attempt to gain a perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds

It’s been a year for the Real Housewives of Orange County alum who finalized his divorce from former MLB slugger Jim Edmonds in May before marrying Joe Bidens’ nephew Cuffe Owens in September. after a month of engagement.

Edmonds, 51, filed for divorce de King, 37, in October 2019 after five years of marriage amidst a sext scandal and an alleged affair with their nanny that he denied. The former couple finalized the terms of their divorce in May.

King left with Owens, but after just two months of marriage she and the 42-year-old also decided to quit.

Owens is the son of Biden’s younger sister and political advisor, Valerie Biden Owens.

“I have been asked by many media and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” King wrote Monday in a statement on his Instagram story. “I am shaken. This situation is deeply devastating.”

The reality TV star continued, “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows and I am shocked and saddened by the way things turned out.”

“Right now, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family,” she argued and explained as she “moved on” with her children as they “treated” in private [their] pain and start letting go of shattered dreams. “

Meanwhile, Edmonds has since become engaged to real estate agent Kortnie O’Connor, 36.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin

The “Voices” singer, 37, and Mike Caussin finalized their divorce in July after a rigorous separation.

Kramer spent her first Thanksgiving as a divorcee while the former two-child couples spent the holidays with Caussin, 34.

“I’m more than grateful for my beautiful babies,” host of the “Whine Down” podcast shared on Instagram at the time. “It hurts my heart not to be with them today and I have a feeling that if it’s the first vacation apart or the 30th, there will always be a pain in my heart.”

Kramer said she tries to focus on the positive and how “grateful and grateful I am to be their mom.”

“Think of all the others who are having their first vacation of loss or disappearance or just a rough time,” the singer concluded. “Let it out, then let’s eat and drink our feelings.”

Kramer first announced her separation from her husband for six years at the end of April. Divorce records show Kramer indicated the date of their separation was April 20. She officially filed for divorce in Williamson County, citing “adultery” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as reasons for ending the marriage.

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi

The “ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The 50-year-old star filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020. She and the lawyer had been married for over 20 years.

In December 2020, the couple faced another trial for failure to pay a judgment of $ 882,715 .

After submitting a request Chapter 7 Bankruptcy , Girardi’s company started liquidate its assets this year amid the growing case against the couple, who have been accused of divorce in order to protect their money and property.

Fox News obtained court documents in August indicating that Girardi’s law firm had over 100 million debts and a Jayne-owned entertainment company, EJ Global LLC, had reportedly received $ 25 million by Girardi, 82.

In a Hulu documentary titled “The Housewife and the Hustler,” released in June and focused on alleged couples’ frauds and legal issues, Girardi was featured in a deposition admitting he was broke.

“At one point I had about $ 80 million or $ 50 million in cash,” he said in September 2020. “It’s all gone. I have no money. I also had a wallet. shares of about $ 50 million, and it’s all gone. “

Girardi has been plagued by health problems. His lawyer previously said that Girardi suffers from dementia. This ultimately led the once esteemed litigant to lose his law degree in March.

Jayne has not been formally charged with any crime.