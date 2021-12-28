Connect with us

India: Bollywood star Salman Khan bitten three times by a snake – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW DELHI, DEC 28 – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan told the media about the little drama he experienced on Monday, his 56th birthday, when he was bitten by a snake and had to spend six hours in a rural hospital.

The actor, known for his sense of humor, told the story in detail.

“The snake bit me three times. I had gone with my family to the country house in Panvel, a villa immersed in the jungle. The children saw the snake in a room.

I managed to twist it gently on a stick, “he said,” but at that point the villagers, hearing the news, gathered around the villa shouting “kandhari, kandhari, kandhari “, the name of the reptile’s family. Stunned by confusion, the snake bit me the first time; then the screams intensified and he bit me again; at that point everyone was shouting “hospital, hospital” and he bit me for the third time. “

At this point, it took the star to rush to the hospital for the antidote, while the snake was returned unharmed to the jungle. “We both survived three bites,” Khan concluded, “we broke up with friends, and I even have a selfie with him.”

The “kandhari” snake family has a somewhat dangerous venom: after six hours of observation, the actor was released from the hospital.

Deaths from snakebites are common in India: According to a study last year, between 2019 and 2020, there were 58,000 deaths per year, 160 per day. (TO MANIPULATE).

