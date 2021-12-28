New Years Eve Parties and Events in Northwest Florida

Whether you prefer to spend New Years Eve in a concert hall, on a fancy dinner cruise, or on an all-out night out, there are plenty of ways to say goodbye to 2021 in the Northwest of the United States. Florida.

Check out the list of events below:

New Year’s Events in Destin

Ron Adams | Shadow of the King New Years Eve Celebration

Ron Adam’s rings in the New Year with the Las Vegas legends at Lucille’s Music Hall (formerly The Village Door Music Hall).

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the group starts at 9:00 p.m. The prix fixe menu includes a choice of salad and a main course. Place your order at checkout when purchasing tickets that include dinner at eventbrite.com.

New Year’s Eve Masked Ball

The Palms Sports Lounge, Coffeehouse and Good Vibes Bar will host an evening of live entertainment and unforgettable memories.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $ 45 and includes a champagne toast, carving station, freebies, and a dance party with DJ Rohm. Dinner will be served from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and hors d’oeuvres from 10 p.m. to midnight.

SunQuest Cruises Destiny New Years Eve Cruise

Celebrate the New Year aboard a yacht. This exclusive 21+ event includes a 4.5-hour dinner cruise with live entertainment, a five-course chef-prepared dinner, freebies, fireworks and, of course, a midnight champagne toast.

Reservations are required and available at SunQuestCruises.com or by calling 850-650-2519. Adults cost $ 190 each. Guaranteed window seat add $ 75.

New Years Eve celebration in Henderson

Toast in the New Year at Henderson in Destin and count down to midnight with live music, a dessert bar, champagne toast and more. Each ticket includes two drinks of your choice, admission to two venues with live music, a dessert bar and a champagne toast. Buy your tickets on eventbrite.com.

Where to go in Walton County

Pescado’s In the Midnight Hour New Years Eve Celebration

Enjoy an exclusive menu and dance the night away to music from the Max McCann Band from 6:00 pm to 12:30 am during Pescado’s “In the Midnight Hour” New Years Eve celebration at Rosemary Beach.

Tickets cost $ 250 plus 7% tax and 22% tip. Call 850-213-4600 to make a reservation. Meals in the restaurant are also by reservation only.

Courtyard at the celebration of New Year’s Eve in Pescado

The Courtyard at Pescado will host a New Years Eve celebration from 7:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with big appetizers, personalized cocktails and live music from Rockers For Life starting at 8:00 p.m., and a toast at champagne at midnight.

Tickets cost $ 75 plus 7% tax and 22% tip, and must be purchased in advance. Food is included, plus a drink token per guest, then a cash bar. Email [email protected] to reserve.

Multi-course Fish Out of Water New Years Eve dinner

The Fish Out of Water Restaurant is hosting a multi-course New Years Eve dinner on December 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Ring in 2022 with a meal, champagne and a night full of wonderful memories. In addition to live music, a photo booth, and the à la carte dinner menu, guests can choose from a selection of chef’s dishes, including bites of lobster mac and cheese served with creamy chipotle aioli, a beet salad made from young buco beets made from veal shank braised in white wine and served with creamy roasted garlic polenta. Call 850-534-5050.

Havana Beach Bar & Grill at the Pearl Hotel three-course dinner

Savor a festive meal to celebrate the New Years at Pearl Hotels Havana Beach Bar & Grill. Seating is available from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and guests can enjoy a fixed-price three-course menu priced at $ 145 per guest, including a welcome glass of sparkling wine on arrival . One must reserve. Call 850-588-2882.

Ovide at the all-you-can-eat seafood bar at the Effie hotel

Dinner at Ovide, the signature restaurant of the Effies hotel run by celebrity chef Hugh Acheson, offers a New Years Eve dinner with an all-you-can-eat raw seafood bar, gourmet entrees, decadent sweets from the buffet desserts and the champagne toast par excellence.

The NYE extravagance of Old Glorida Fish House

Join Old Glorida Fish House in Santa Rosa Beach for a NYE Dinner and Party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Celebrate the New Year with a midnight champagne toast, balloon release and a confection bar. The Dj Vu Band is a 30A favorite, with lead singer Caroline Majure. Tickets are $ 129. A midnight balloon drop, champagne toast, and candy bar are also included. The four-course dinner features New York strips and lobster tail or seared golden tilefish topped with sautéed shrimp.

Celebrations in Okaloosa County

The boathouse landing stage

The New Year’s Eve Champagne Dinner is from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on December 31 at 124 S. John Sims Parkway in Valparaiso.

With an exclusive three-course dinner and complimentary champagne toast, enjoy live music, Boggy Bayou waterfront views in a warm ambience. The exclusive menu starts at $ 27.99 and includes filet mignon; fillet of Saint-Jacques and lobster; fried seafood platter, chicken roulade; boathouse grouper; brown snapper; and grilled shrimp.

Starters include a choice of appetizer, featured salad and champagne toast. The early evening menu is also available from 4 pm to 5:30 pm Reservations are limited and strongly recommended! Call 850-678-2805. See the dinner menu on boathouselanding.com.

Mulligans Bluewater Bay

Ring in the 80’s style! Mulligans, at 2000 Bluewater Blvd., will have a80s New Years Partyat 7 p.m. on Friday December 31. An award for the best 80s costume will be awarded and Purple Monkey will be there to sing to you in 2022.

Events in Navarre

SpringHill Suites Navarre Plage

Accommodation SpringHill SuitesisNew Years Eve Dinner at 8375 Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. The celebration takes place on December 31 at 8 p.m. and continues until 1 a.m.

Enjoy a dining experience at the Beach House Bar & Grill and celebrate New Years Eve with a view of the Gulf of Mexico. Champagne toast offered at midnight. Reservations required. For more information and reservations, visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/vpssh-springhill-suites-navarre-beach or dial 850-684-6022.

Broussards Bayou Grill Navarre Beach

On New Years Eve, there will be a 1920s Mystery Dinner Show at Broussards Bayou Grill Navarre Beach, 8649 Gulf Blvd. Doors open at 6.30 p.m. Show at 7 p.m.

Celebrate the New Year in style! Travel back to the 1920s, where participants become detectives in this fun and interactive murder mystery show. All tickets include a full meal and a show with bar service available. No dress code, but 1920s costumes are encouraged. Limited places.

For more information and tickets visit www.facebook.com/broussardsnavarrebeach or call 850-396-6099.