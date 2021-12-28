Entertainment
New Years Eve Parties and Events in Northwest Florida
Whether you prefer to spend New Years Eve in a concert hall, on a fancy dinner cruise, or on an all-out night out, there are plenty of ways to say goodbye to 2021 in the Northwest of the United States. Florida.
Check out the list of events below:
New Year’s Events in Destin
Ron Adams | Shadow of the King New Years Eve Celebration
Ron Adam’s rings in the New Year with the Las Vegas legends at Lucille’s Music Hall (formerly The Village Door Music Hall).
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the group starts at 9:00 p.m. The prix fixe menu includes a choice of salad and a main course. Place your order at checkout when purchasing tickets that include dinner at eventbrite.com.
New Year’s Eve Masked Ball
The Palms Sports Lounge, Coffeehouse and Good Vibes Bar will host an evening of live entertainment and unforgettable memories.
Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $ 45 and includes a champagne toast, carving station, freebies, and a dance party with DJ Rohm. Dinner will be served from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and hors d’oeuvres from 10 p.m. to midnight.
SunQuest Cruises Destiny New Years Eve Cruise
Celebrate the New Year aboard a yacht. This exclusive 21+ event includes a 4.5-hour dinner cruise with live entertainment, a five-course chef-prepared dinner, freebies, fireworks and, of course, a midnight champagne toast.
Reservations are required and available at SunQuestCruises.com or by calling 850-650-2519. Adults cost $ 190 each. Guaranteed window seat add $ 75.
New Years Eve celebration in Henderson
Toast in the New Year at Henderson in Destin and count down to midnight with live music, a dessert bar, champagne toast and more. Each ticket includes two drinks of your choice, admission to two venues with live music, a dessert bar and a champagne toast. Buy your tickets on eventbrite.com.
Local history:DeFuniak Springs actress Teance Blackburn to appear in Lifetime Christmas movie
Related:Grayt Lights light up the night to raise mental health awareness while on vacation
Where to go in Walton County
Pescado’s In the Midnight Hour New Years Eve Celebration
Enjoy an exclusive menu and dance the night away to music from the Max McCann Band from 6:00 pm to 12:30 am during Pescado’s “In the Midnight Hour” New Years Eve celebration at Rosemary Beach.
Tickets cost $ 250 plus 7% tax and 22% tip. Call 850-213-4600 to make a reservation. Meals in the restaurant are also by reservation only.
Courtyard at the celebration of New Year’s Eve in Pescado
The Courtyard at Pescado will host a New Years Eve celebration from 7:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with big appetizers, personalized cocktails and live music from Rockers For Life starting at 8:00 p.m., and a toast at champagne at midnight.
Tickets cost $ 75 plus 7% tax and 22% tip, and must be purchased in advance. Food is included, plus a drink token per guest, then a cash bar. Email [email protected] to reserve.
Multi-course Fish Out of Water New Years Eve dinner
The Fish Out of Water Restaurant is hosting a multi-course New Years Eve dinner on December 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Ring in 2022 with a meal, champagne and a night full of wonderful memories. In addition to live music, a photo booth, and the à la carte dinner menu, guests can choose from a selection of chef’s dishes, including bites of lobster mac and cheese served with creamy chipotle aioli, a beet salad made from young buco beets made from veal shank braised in white wine and served with creamy roasted garlic polenta. Call 850-534-5050.
Havana Beach Bar & Grill at the Pearl Hotel three-course dinner
Savor a festive meal to celebrate the New Years at Pearl Hotels Havana Beach Bar & Grill. Seating is available from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and guests can enjoy a fixed-price three-course menu priced at $ 145 per guest, including a welcome glass of sparkling wine on arrival . One must reserve. Call 850-588-2882.
Ovide at the all-you-can-eat seafood bar at the Effie hotel
Dinner at Ovide, the signature restaurant of the Effies hotel run by celebrity chef Hugh Acheson, offers a New Years Eve dinner with an all-you-can-eat raw seafood bar, gourmet entrees, decadent sweets from the buffet desserts and the champagne toast par excellence.
The NYE extravagance of Old Glorida Fish House
Join Old Glorida Fish House in Santa Rosa Beach for a NYE Dinner and Party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Celebrate the New Year with a midnight champagne toast, balloon release and a confection bar. The Dj Vu Band is a 30A favorite, with lead singer Caroline Majure. Tickets are $ 129. A midnight balloon drop, champagne toast, and candy bar are also included. The four-course dinner features New York strips and lobster tail or seared golden tilefish topped with sautéed shrimp.
Celebrations in Okaloosa County
The boathouse landing stage
The New Year’s Eve Champagne Dinner is from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on December 31 at 124 S. John Sims Parkway in Valparaiso.
With an exclusive three-course dinner and complimentary champagne toast, enjoy live music, Boggy Bayou waterfront views in a warm ambience. The exclusive menu starts at $ 27.99 and includes filet mignon; fillet of Saint-Jacques and lobster; fried seafood platter, chicken roulade; boathouse grouper; brown snapper; and grilled shrimp.
Starters include a choice of appetizer, featured salad and champagne toast. The early evening menu is also available from 4 pm to 5:30 pm Reservations are limited and strongly recommended! Call 850-678-2805. See the dinner menu on boathouselanding.com.
Mulligans Bluewater Bay
Ring in the 80’s style! Mulligans, at 2000 Bluewater Blvd., will have a80s New Years Partyat 7 p.m. on Friday December 31. An award for the best 80s costume will be awarded and Purple Monkey will be there to sing to you in 2022.
Events in Navarre
SpringHill Suites Navarre Plage
Accommodation SpringHill SuitesisNew Years Eve Dinner at 8375 Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. The celebration takes place on December 31 at 8 p.m. and continues until 1 a.m.
Enjoy a dining experience at the Beach House Bar & Grill and celebrate New Years Eve with a view of the Gulf of Mexico. Champagne toast offered at midnight. Reservations required. For more information and reservations, visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/vpssh-springhill-suites-navarre-beach or dial 850-684-6022.
Broussards Bayou Grill Navarre Beach
On New Years Eve, there will be a 1920s Mystery Dinner Show at Broussards Bayou Grill Navarre Beach, 8649 Gulf Blvd. Doors open at 6.30 p.m. Show at 7 p.m.
Celebrate the New Year in style! Travel back to the 1920s, where participants become detectives in this fun and interactive murder mystery show. All tickets include a full meal and a show with bar service available. No dress code, but 1920s costumes are encouraged. Limited places.
For more information and tickets visit www.facebook.com/broussardsnavarrebeach or call 850-396-6099.
Sources
2/ https://www.nwfdailynews.com/story/entertainment/events/2021/12/28/new-years-eve-parties-events-destin-okaloosa-and-walton-counties-florida/8923520002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]