Actor defends mental health over Christmas in heartwarming speech
Joe said there were many occasions in his 33 years of life that he suffered from mental health issues.
Using Christmas to bring up a topic like mental health that is often considered taboo and to raise awareness about mental health issues, actor and presenter Joe Tracini gave a suggestive speech at a Christmas concert in a church .
The video went viral after Joe took to his Twitter account to share his three-minute speech. Captioning the video, he wrote, I was asked to speak at a Christmas carol concert. I was not Christmas, I talked about being sad and I accidentally swore in church again.
Joe began his speech by emphasizing the need to talk and said: The days I don’t want to talk are the days I need the most. He then described how people are taken aback when they ask someone how are you? and do not get a positive response. We are not asking because we care, we are asking because we are British, he added.
In his emotional speech, Joe encouraged people to tackle mental health issues and admitted he was not doing well while saying there had been plenty of opportunities during his 33 years. of life where he had suffered from mental problems.
The video moved people and garnered over 19,000 likes while being retweeted nearly 3,545 times. While praising Joe for giving a strong speech and exposing his issues, Twitter users shared some of his hard-hitting lines from the speech and motivated others to be more open about their mental issues.
Joe has also spoken a lot about mental illness in the past and campaigned for it by sharing videos online. In one of the videos he shared on Twitter, Joe opened up about his drug addiction in the past and his struggle with BPD. He also detailed his mental health seven years ago and explained why he supports such a cause.
Hello there, few of you know how bad my health was 7 years ago. I’ll show you why I’m talking about it, and that life, and you, can change. It’s not easy to watch, so don’t push play if you’re not sure, and know I’m fine now.#Mental health awareness week pic.twitter.com/dQ3w6yeCqW– Joe Tracini (@joetracini) May 13, 2019
Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.
