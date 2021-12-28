Entertainment
BTS: RM says ‘I’m fine’ days after testing positive for Covid-19, reacts to Suga’s message; a fan assures “I have the army behind you”
A day after BTS member Suga gave an update on his health, group leader RM also shared his health with his fans on Tuesday. RM, Jin and Suga contracted Covid-19 a few days after returning from the United States. Last week, BTS’s Big Hit Music agency shared statements letting fans know about the group’s three members.
Taking to Weverse on Tuesday, BTS RM responded to Suga’s post and wrote, “I’m doing great too.” On Monday, Suga shared his first post after contracting the coronavirus. He had written, “I’m doing really well (smiley face symbols) Please don’t worry too much!”
Reacting to RM’s comment, one fan wrote on Weverse: “Nice to hear from both of you. Stay healthy and happy. You have ARMY behind you.” “I’m happy to hear this, but be careful. We are expecting you,” said another. “Thanks for updating us as well, RM. I hope everyone will feel better soon and recover quickly,” commented one Weverse user.
A few fans have also asked about the health of BTS member Jin. One person said, “We are also looking forward to hearing from Seokjin. I hope he is doing well. “So glad to hear that the two of you are doing well! What about Jin? Have you heard from him? Hope the three of you get well soon and rest away from the covid,” one commented. fan.
Last week, part of the Big Hit Music statement informing Suga was read, the BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately at his return to Korea on Thursday 23 December. SUGA completed its second round of COVID-19 vaccination at the end of August and has no symptoms to date.
The statement also said Suga is currently administering personal care at home in accordance with guidelines from health authorities. He added that Suga had a number of personal commitments in the United States during official recess from BTS and tested negative for the PCR test taken before traveling to the United States, and had started his self-quarantine. after passing the PCR test on his return to Korea. “He received positive results during quarantine, and there has been no contact with other members,” the statement added.
A day after this, Big Hit Music informed that RM and Jin had contracted the virus. “BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25. After returning from the United States on Friday 17th on his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent a PCR test, was found negative, and self-quarantined at his home as required by COVID-19 testing procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his release scheduled for quarantine and tested positive for COVID-19; he currently shows no specific symptoms, “part of the statement read.
“Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6, and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and tested negative each time. However, experiencing pseudo-symptoms. flu this afternoon, he underwent PCR tests and was found positive for COVID-19 late in the evening. He has mild symptoms, including a mild fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home, “he said. -he adds.
He also informed that RM and Jin completed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination in August. The statement also said they are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as directed by health authorities. Neither member had contact with other members after their return to Korea.
Earlier this month, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook returned to South Korea after performing four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, United States.
