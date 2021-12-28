Actor and musician John Schneider to perform at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in February | The gallery





PALMER LAKE Actor and musician John Schneider will be visiting the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in February. The former The Dukes of Hazzard star will perform at 7 p.m. on February 12 on 304 Highway 105. Advanced tickets are available for $ 75 for TLCA members and $ 80 for non-members. Tickets for this show are expected to sell out. Tickets for the day of the show are $ 80 for members and $ 85 for non-members. Reserved seats are available for an additional $ 10 per ticket, and for an additional $ 100, a meeting with the artist is available. Schneider also played Jonathan Kent in the 2001-2011 Smallville television series, as well as James Jim Cryer in the The Haves and the Have Nots television series, created by Tyler Perry. He has also made special guest appearances or had recurring roles on TV shows including Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, JAG, CSI, Walker, Texas Ranger, Leverage, Desperate Housewives, and Glee. His film career includes 45 titles produced between 1983 and 2021, some of which he wrote and directed. Schneider was also seen on stage in the 1996 Chicago Revival on Broadway as Billy Flynn and in the original Broadway cast of Grand Hotel in 1989. Along with his acting career, Schneider has been an accomplished singer since the early 1980s. He has released nine studio albums and a set of blockbusters, as well as 18 singles. Some of her country music hits include Ive Been Around Enough to Know, Country Girls, Whats a Memory Like You, and Youre the Last Thing I Needed Tonight, all of which reached the top of the Billboard Country Singles Chart. For tickets and more information visit the centers website at trilakesarts.org or call 719-481-0475.

