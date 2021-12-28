6 sensitive and crucial topics that Bollywood should not have addressed in 2021

Every year we expect better Bollywood movies. Films which shatter certain stereotypes, or which educate and sensitize the public and communities on a taboo subject. It’s not that Bollywood doesn’t make films on such topics. He does and has done it this year too, only to make matters worse.

These topics were best left untouched by Bollywood in 2021.

1. Mental health

There have been decent Bollywood movies in the past like Karthik calling Karthik and A death in the Gunj who highlighted the importance of therapy and emotional support for people with mental health issues. But this year, all we’ve seen is that sanity is being ridiculed. Atrangi Re is full of such examples.

A young girl’s schizophrenia is called “pagalpan” by a student psychatre. Not only that, her mental illness is laughed at by saying that she belongs to a museum in France and that she should not be allowed to move around freely. According to the film, there is no concept of consent when a patient is being treated for mental health issues. Besides, who even needs the treatment when love can cure everything.

Parineeti Chopra’s The girl on the train, is another film that showed the protagonist suffering from PTSD and addiction. He managed to stereotype these patients by showing the character of Parineeti with black fingernails and dark eyes like a zombie.

2. Surrogacy

Commercial surrogacy is a hot topic in India. You can’t go wrong with the basic laws that govern this practice. The star of Kriti Sanon Mimi I may have made the bold decision to start conversations about surrogacy, but there have been so many issues when it comes to surrogacy.

An IVF doctor opened up about the distorted facts in the film in an elaborate video. As of 2018, it has been illegal for foreigners who do not hold an Indian passport to attempt surrogacy in India, but the film still revolves around a foreign couple coming to India in search of a surrogate mother.

Plus, problematic words such as “beautiful daughters stock” used to describe a surrogate take even more away from the good the film aimed to do.

3. Tamil culture

Bollywood has that old love for portraying Tamil culture as South India, but it doesn’t quite get it. They end up stereotyping a lot of things about Tamils ​​instead of breaking the mold and making all-inclusive movies. Concrete example,Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which came out this year.

From an unrelated cast to unnecessary Rajinikanth references, the film further perpetuated Bollywood’s trend towards an inaccurate portrayal of Tamil culture.

Typical stereotype of Tamil Nadu shit from Bollywood. & No offense, Why always the RAJINIKANTH reference?

It’s exhausting to see the stereotypical portrayal of TAMIL in Bollywood movies.#Valimai #AjithKumar https://t.co/KJntVUxIRD Varun alias Vimal (@ Valimai233332) 12 October 2021

4. Single working mothers

It is very rare to see films in Bollywood that tell us stories of women, especially single working mothers. And when Bollywood makes such films, we really look forward to them. Tribhanga Tedhi Medhi Crazy was one of those movies that gave us hope this year.

But that turned out to be more problematic than it seemed. It calls into question the choices of all mothers in the film and reinforces the idea that women should take care of their children first and if they don’t, they are wasting their children’s lives. This makes us reflect on the very concept of motherhood.

Source: Netflix

5. The trans community

In an effort to make films that can educate and raise awareness about the trans community, Bollywood has made it worse for them withChandigarh Kare AashiquiIt was filled with transphobic content under the awakening garb. Rude phrases like “Andar se Bahar se” or “Thi ya tha” or “Ladke ke sath sex, tu toh ladka bhi nahi hai” were used in the film.

The film lacked research and what might have been an informative film turned out to be a film that only scratched the surface of the subject.

6. Female feticide

Female feticide is a crucial social topic in India, but why do the movies send a message about this need to be horrifying or scary? Nushrratt Bharuccha starringChhorii does just that.

It aims to comment on such an important question through horror storytelling and fails miserably at that.

Dear Bollywood, we expect you to do some proper research before discussing these crucial and sensitive topics next time.