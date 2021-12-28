Entertainment
Actors you might not know are from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Georgia (WSAV) Many actors and actresses were born in Georgia, but have you heard of these Savannah natives? Here is a list of artists that you may not have known were locals.
Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron is best known for her role in the Glee series as Quinn Fabray, a popular but nasty cheerleader who ends up pregnant at 16.
Agron was born in 1986 to Mary and Ronald Agron. She grew up in San Antonio, Texas, and later in Burlingame, California.
Although the show many know her about ended in 2015, Agron has worked hard to develop her career as an actress, director and singer. She was recently in the 2020 film Shiva Baby as Kim Beckett.
Mauri leighton
Mauri Leighton was born in 1927 in Hostess City and died in November 1969 in New York.
She was an actress and singer and best known for her roles in The Big Night and Joe Adams Presents.
Leighton was married to Oracio Patrick “Pat” Jackson. She is buried in Laurel Grove Cemetery South in Chatham County.
JG Hertzler
John Garman Hertzler Jr. was born in March 1950 to Eleanor and John Hertzler.
He is best known for his role in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine playing the character of Martok.
He has also written several Star Trek novels and been on several other Star Trek shows playing various characters. In 2020, he was on the Star Trek: Lower Decks show playing a Captain Drookmani.
Alicia rhett
Alicia Rhett was best known for her role as India Wilkes in the film Gone with the Wind which aired in 1939. After her work in Gone with the Wind, Rhett retired from acting and instead moved on. focused on her artistic career.
Born to Isobel Murdoch and Edmund Rhett in 1915, she lived 98 years before she died in January 2014 in Charleston, South Carolina. She is buried in the cemetery of Saint Philip’s Episcopal Church in Charleston.
Miriam Hopkins
Ellen Miriam Hopkins was born in October 1902 to Homer Hopkins and Ellen Cutler. She left Savannah with her mother and sister after her parents divorced. They lived in Bainbridge, Georgia before moving to New York.
She is best known for her roles in the films Trouble in Paradise and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Becky Sharp in 1935. The film was the first full-color feature film to be made.
She continued to act until two years before her death in October 1972. She was buried in Bainbridges Oak City Cemetery.
Stacy keach
Walter Stacy Keach Jr. was born in June 1941. He is best known for his roles in the 2013 film Nebraska, Escape From LA and The Bourne Legacy.
Keach began her career in theater before moving to acting, leveraging her degrees from the University of California at Berkeley and the Yale School of Drama.
His most recent film he’s worked on is Survival Skills, a 2020 comedy horror-thriller film. It was also in a 2021 episode of The Blacklist.
James keach
James Keach was born in December 1947 and is the brother of Stacy Keach.
Keach is best known for his work as a producer and director. He directed the Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman series.
When it comes to his acting career, he is best known for his role as a motorcycle cop in National Lampoons Vacation, although he is also known for his roles in the films Walk the Line and The Long Riders.
Desmond Harrington
Desmond Harrington has been active as an actor since 1999.
Born in October 1976, the actor grew up in the Bronx, New York. He is popular for his roles in The Hole, Ghost Ship, and Wrong Turn movies. Harrington is also known for his roles in the television series Dexter and Gossip Girl.
Harrington’s most recent role was on Manhunt: Deadly Games in 2020 as FBI chief Louis Freeh.
Omari hardwick
Omari Hardwick was born in January 1974 to Joyce and Clifford Hardwick III. He attended the University of Georgia on a football scholarship and obtained a minor in theater.
Hardwick has 60 different acting credits on his IMDB, although his career didn’t start until 2000.
Hardwick was recently in Zack Snyders Army of the Dead playing the role of Vanderohe. He has also performed on television with roles in Power and Being Mary Jane.
