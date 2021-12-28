Image source: TWITTER Bollywood is no longer mainstream cinema, southern superstars take center stage and how

Gone are the days when putting a Bollywood superstar name on a project attracted audiences. With cutting-edge world cinema within everyone’s reach, movie viewing habits have rapidly reorganized in recent years. Language and gender are no longer restrictions. That’s why when Suriyas Jai Bhim topped Google’s “Year in Search 2021” list as the most searched movie of the year, some were surprised, many are still curious. The film topped prominent Bollywood releases including Bell Bottom and Radhe, starring greats like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, respectively. Traditional understanding would have come up with a very different title to top the list, but as unconventional as last year was, the result does not seem to surprise.

As we draw the curtains for the year 2021, search engines and social media trends present a platonic shift from Bollywood. For decades, regional stars, especially from the South, have attempted to access Pan-Indian audiences, but by 2021 they seemed to have not only overwhelmed City B, but global audiences as well. The name of “Baahubali” star Prabhas appearing as the number one South Asian celebrity in the world for 2021 by the British weekly Eastern Eye attests to this.

Known for Telugu blockbusters Bujjigadu, Darling and two Baahubali films, it was chosen for its power to draw people to regional language films in India for the annual list of 50 Asian Celebrities in the World. The 42-year-old actor gained attention for transforming the face of the world’s biggest film industry and stood out from many international celebrities in film, television, literature, music and social media.

“Prabhas has drawn attention to regional language films in India in a way never seen before. He has shown that Bollywood is no longer the boss and has inspired everyone to release Indian films in multiple languages ​​simultaneously.” , said Asjad Nazir, editor-in-chief of Eastern Eye Entertainment. declaration.

Credit for this change also goes to OTT platforms for fetching content from different regions of India. OTT promoted access to language cinema, something that filmmakers and audiences could not freely sample before. One cannot ignore the popularity and success of films like Drishyam 2, Lucifer, Maara and Konttho to name a few.

When asked to comment on the disappearance of barriers between industries, Dhanush, who features in Atrangi Re, told PTI in an interview that I was still against (the gap between) films from the south and the north of. India. This is an Indian film and that is how it should always be.

Another testament to the blurring of language boundaries in the entertainment industry has been stamped by Twitter. Tamil cinema has prevailed to overwhelm entertainment chatter on Twitter. The anticipation of the film Master independently made it one of the most talked about films of 2020, and the trend continued with its release in 2021. The Vijay star received immense fan love and cemented his position. on the list of 2021 most tweeted hashtags. Apart from that, the most retweeted Tweet of 2021 in the entertainment category was that of actor Vijays revealing the first look of his film Beast.

As a result, the concept of pan-Indian accessibility – no, global accessibility – has been revamped. Bollywood fame was not the only calling card for celebrity all over India.

The big names in cinema have a new formula to conquer the pan-Indian audience. They have learned that the divide between vernacular and national films can be closed. Not only are regional stars making their way to Bollywood, but vice versa as well. If Vijay Deverakonda is the head of the Bollywood film Liger and Samantha Ruth Prabhu baffles everyone with her performance in The Family Man 2, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn appear in RRR in addition to Katrina Kaif signing a film with Vijay Sethupathi.

Addressing a gathering of filmmakers and moviegoers at the 52nd India International Film Festival (IFFI), Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said he it was now possible to offer good regional content to national and international audiences.

Are we therefore moving towards a pan-Indian cinematographic vision where vernacular and mainstream Indian cinema is without language barriers? Too early to tell but I can’t ignore the changing winds.