College football playoff teams go to Hollywood in movie-inspired uniforms
Four months of college football are expected to culminate in the coming days, as the college football qualifiers begin with semi-final matches taking place on Friday, December 31. This of course comes right after the holiday movie season, one of Hollywood’s biggest. times of the year. Since marketing minds on both sides never miss an opportunity to expose their product to new audiences, it was only a matter of time before the two forces merged, and it appears they did. have done so in an extremely visible manner. When games begin this Friday, each of the four playoff teams will be wearing new uniforms designed in conjunction with a currently popular movie franchise.
College football and the film industry are two of the America’s most beloved forms of entertainment, and we’re excited to be able to bring these iconic uniforms from the big screen to the jumbotron during the college football playoffs, said Chet Norsworth, vice president. Main Market Strategy for Frontline Aesthetic Uniform Xperience (FALSE). We hope that fans of these teams and fans of these films adopt these uniforms, which are now available for purchase, but due to the supply chain they will not be shipped to you until these films are released. in the discount DVD tray at Walmart.
Dune takes place in a distant and desolate world that, in college football terms, is very reminiscent of a Group of Five conference. And just like Dune, a lot of people can’t decide whether Cincinnati football is brilliant or boring. Facing Bama is also facing a sand worm.
Cincy’s traditional uniform is featured with a Dune-inspired nameplate font and sandblasted color and texture throughout, mimicking the gritty aesthetic of the film.
Who are you going to call? The Dawgs! If one team in this year’s Playoff is fighting ghosts, it’s Georgia. Whether it’s his 2nd and 26th years old, or just the fact that one of college football’s most successful programs hasn’t won a national title since 1980, the pressure to finally win the grand prize is weighing down. new on the minds of most Bulldog fans.
Georgias’ color scheme lends itself very well to this collaboration, although the switch from white to khaki to match the Ghostbusters uniforms is quite noticeable. Add the iconic Ghostbusters badge and logos on the shoulder and hip, and it was a perfect match in marketing heaven.
A legendary franchise that seeks to recapture the glory days of the late 90s? Looks like this Matrix / Michigan partnership was meant to be. And while we all know Neo chose the Red Pill to enter the real world, if you asked Michigan fans if they wanted to wake up or continue living this dream season, they would respond with a resounding Go Blue.
In the most striking change from the traditional team look, the entire uniform is completely blacked out. The only exception is the wing pattern on the helmet, where the yellow has been replaced with the familiar green Matrix data pattern. And of course you have the red and blue gloves, representing Neos’ pivotal choice from the first film.
Of course, the biggest and most successful franchise is reserved for Crimson Tide. The film with by far the biggest box office sales and team in the middle of one of the biggest races in college football history. One throws webs, the other launches compliments with the back of his hand to his opponents.
The uniform itself has a helmet designed to resemble a Spider-Man mask, with a web design on the jersey and a sublimated spider on the numbers. It’s completed with a more recognizable Spider-Man base layer / suit sleeves and the Jordan 1 sneaker released alongside Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. Nick Saban has been said to be physically restrained in seeing these uniforms.
If you’ve read this far, surely you’ve assumed these aren’t real. Normally this is the time of year that I make fake Texas A&M bowling uniforms, but when that became impossible, you got the next best thing.
If you like, take a look at our past work:
