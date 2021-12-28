A look back at the unscripted gems of 2021 | Culture & Leisure

As 2021 draws to a close, many critics are compiling a list of notable best and worst series. I’m not big on the lists. The ranking series seem presumptuous and absurd to me.

But after writing over 300 columns this year, it’s fun to come back to these offers that stood out. Let’s start with documentaries and documentary series.

The year began with promises, as Netflix debuted Pretend Its a City on January 8. The series offered brief, half-hour conversations between essayist Fran Lebowitz and director Martin Scorsese as they reviewed their 50-year friendship and discussed how the culture, society, and their beloved New York City had changed over the years. Eccentric and enchanting in equal measure.

On January 25, POV aired The Mole Agent, a delightful film from Chile about a man who, worried about his mother’s care in a retirement home, hires an old man to move in and check out his surroundings. Along the way, he becomes the darling of the senior establishment.

When FX and the New York Times presented Framing Britney Spears in February, few thought the pop star would become the subject of such heated debate. The film is reminiscent of Spears’ gruesome treatment by the news and celebrity media as well as his operating curation arrangement.

The March documentary Independent Lens Coded Bias explored how racial assumptions have been incorporated into the systems and algorithms that have become an essential part of the world of work, from job interviews to loan and mortgage applications.

HBO’s May documentary series Crime of the Century explored the aggressive opioid marketing of the Sackler family, a story that took dramatic life in the Hulus Dopesick miniseries. Another May debut, the PBS miniseries Life at the Waterhole used reality TV techniques to build an artificial oasis in the desert and document the behavior of the creatures that decided to go there. The Independent Lens movie The Donut King also arrived in May, the remarkable story of how a single Cambodian immigrant created a fast food franchise empire in California while at the same time delivering a tale of war, genocide, d cultural assimilation, success and personal disaster.

Two of the biggest documentary events of 2021 are about the music and culture of more than half a century ago. Directed by Questlove, Hulus Summer of Soul draws on lost and misplaced footage to recall a Harlem music festival in 1969.

Presented over a series of weeks, the concerts drew hundreds of thousands of people to see the Staple Singers, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson, the Fifth Dimension and many more. Similar to the pictures, memories of the performances seemed lost in time, overshadowed by Woodstock, which only took place a few weeks later.

If Summer has rekindled a lost memory, Peter Jacksons The Beatles: Get Back Marathon on Disney + documented the century’s most famous artists, while making their dynamic and creative process seem entirely new.

And if you limit yourself to the cultural convulsions of 1969, don’t forget the recent HBO Street Gang documentary: How We Got to Sesame Street.

