Allu Arjun achieves what most Bollywood greats only dream of

One of the most anticipated films of the year 2021 is Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun. The film, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, was released on the big screen on the big screen on December 17, 2021. It has been in the headlines from the start, with its fantastic sound. promotional material, and we’re not just talking about the trailer. Speaking of making headlines, Pushpa created a huge surprise on day one in Hindi markets, grew really well over the weekend, held up on weekdays, grew fantastically in her second weekend and has now done the unthinkable on the second Monday. Read also – End of the year 2021: from the separation of Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhus to the declaration of one night by Rachita Ram, 9 controversies from the south that made the headlines

Basically Pushpa in its Hindi version raised more on its second Monday than on its second Friday which most Bollywood movies can only dream of. Pushpa: The Rise got off to a good start on Friday day 1, got a good boost on Saturday day 2, witnessed an even better jump on Sunday brought his weekend tally opening to a healthy total, then, with its Monday transport being significantly higher than what the Allu Arjun star collected on Friday and Saturday, followed by super strong takes during the rest of week 1, the movie was already become a safe bet in the Hindi belt. Also Read – After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Satyameva Jayate 2 Miserably FLOP at the Box Office, T-Series Plans to Release Most of Their Upcoming Movies on OTT? [EXCLUSIVE]

And now, with her boost in the second weekend, followed by even more transport on her second Monday than her second Friday, Pushpa has become an unprecedented success in the Hindi belt. Check out the daily box office collection of the Hindi version of Pushpa below: Also Read – Samantha Ruth Prabhu raises temperatures as she cools down in a Boho monokini in Goa – see photo

Week 1: 26.91 crore net

Day 8 (2nd Friday): 2.31 crore net

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): 3.75 crore net

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): 4.25 crore net

Day 11 (2nd Monday): 4.25 crore net

Total (4 days): 39.97 crore net

Verdict: Sleeper Hit

It also certifies superstar Allu Arjun’s built-in fan base across the North, West, Central and East circuits, cultivated over the years of his films dubbed South and enjoying a fantastic audience on TV channels, YouTube and OTT platforms. Several shows ran at full capacity throughout the second weekend, braving the storm Spider-Man: No Way Home admirably and a new version like 83, which primarily targeted the Hindi belt.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



