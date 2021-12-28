Luge at Stevens Point, Ice Skating Options for Winter Lovers

STEVENS POINT If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the snow and beat cottage fever, look no further.

We have put together a list of places you can visit for winter recreation. Don’t forget to bundle up!

Tobogganing and skiing, tubes and trails

Iverson Park Winter Sports Zone,4601 State Highway 66, Stevens Point, offers three toboggan and saucer trails, a snowboard hill and two slides, as well as an outdoor ice rink with a heated house and restrooms, and a 2.5 mile cross-country ski trail. The park also has a lighted outdoor ice rink.

The park is open every day from sunrise until 11 p.m. The park’s boiler room is open on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The winter sports area will be open as long as the weather permits. It will be closed when the wind chill is -15 degrees or less.

For condition reports call the Stevens Point Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 715-346-1531, visitstevenspoint.comor find the department on Facebook.

Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area,6990 Bluff Drive, Arpin, will open its tube slides and ski trails to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, depending on weather and snow conditions.

Tubing sessions are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $ 12 per four hour session or $ 20 for a day pass. An all-day downhill ski and snowboard package costs $ 12.

Northward Peddle and Paddle, a sports store in Wisconsin Rapids, will also sell snowshoe rentals for $ 10 a day, as well as concessions. The park encourages skiers and snowboarders to bring their own equipment, as on-site rentals are very limited.

The park also includes 3.5 miles of multi-use trails, open to snowshoers, skiers, and fat-tire cyclists.

For more information or to check the snow conditions, visitwww.co.wood.wi.usor Wood County Parks & Forestryon Facebook.

Sylvan Hill Park, 1329 Sylvan St., Wausau, has six tube tracks on two slopes which are open from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 1:30 p.m. at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The hills will be closed when the temperature drops below -15 degrees. The park also offers tobogganing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails.

For status reports, hours of operation and more information call 715-573-2424 or visitco.marathon.wi.us.

Outdoor ice skating

Easlan-Weslan Park, 2200 Cedar Drive, Plover, offers a free rink for free skating and another for hockey. Both rinks are lit, with heated toilets and a warm-up area.

The rinks are open from noon to 11 p.m. every day. Parking is available on the Easlan-Weslan Park lot or on the lot adjacent to Woyak Park.

For more information, call the village public works department at 715-345-5257 or visitploverwi.gov.

Goerke Park, 1100 Minnesota Ave., Stevens Point, has two free floodlit ice rinks, open daily until 9 p.m.

The boiler room and toilets are open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The rinks are expected to remain open until February, depending on the weather.

For more information call the Stevens Point Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 715-346-1531, visitstevenspoint.comor find the department on Facebook.

Other Stevens Point rinks:A free outdoor ice rink is available in downtown Stevens Point plaza. The ice rink is illuminated. East Oak Park on Kingfisher Drive also has a free ice rink.

Both are maintained by the Stevens Point Parks Department and will open when weather permits.

For more information call the Stevens Point Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 715-346-1531, visitstevenspoint.comor find the department on Facebook.

Indoor ice skating

KB Willett Ice Rink,1000 Minnesota Ave., Stevens Point, offers open public skating hours, as well as concessions and a warm-up room.

For more information and a schedule of open skating hours, call 715-346-1531, visit stevenspoint.com, or find the arena on Facebook.

Did we miss your favorite toboggan run or ice rink? [email protected] to submit it to this list.