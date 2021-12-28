Stay Close Actor Richard Armitage was named in honor of a monarch, then greeted by a royal

Richard Armitage, 50, is an English actor who has appeared in The Hobbit film series and the Berlin Station television series. He co-starred in Netflixs Stay Close, a miniseries adaptation of Harlan Cobens’ novel. He spoke with Marc Myers.

I was born on August 22, the day King Richard III died in action in 1485 at Bosworth Field in Leicestershire, the English county where we lived.

My parents told me later that they planned to call me Russell, but when I was born on August 22, my dad insisted that Richard. My mom didn’t care.

Dad has always been a Richard III fanatic. He felt that the monarch was betrayed by Shakespeare and history in general. He is also fascinated by the propaganda used by House Tudor during the transition to power.

We lived in a residential development in Huncote, on the outskirts of Leicester. Our house was a brick box with four windows and a door. All the other houses in the neighborhood looked the same.

Mr. Armitage, left, with his brother, Chris, in 1976.

Photo:



Richard Armitage





My mother, Margaret, was a housewife and local postwoman. The shed gets up at 4.30am to sort and deliver the mail on his bike and returns in time to prepare breakfast.

Once my older brother Chris and I were in school, she decided to go back to work and took a job at the local school in order to stay home when we got back.

She’s probably had the biggest influence in my life simply because of her presence at home. She always said to others, when Richard says he’s going to do something, he does it.

My father, John, was a nuclear engineer. In the late 1950s and early 1960s he worked for General Electric and was part of the team that designed the UK’s nuclear reactors.

Most of his career was then spent visiting sites to fix things and update hardware. He was often away from home when I was little.

Every time we went to Leicester my father would show me Bow Bridge, where legend incorrectly suggested that a mob had thrown the unearthed body of Richard III into the River Soar. Once I started elementary school, my dad and I would visit Bosworth Field on my birthday.

Leicester had three theaters when I was growing up. For a provincial town, that was a lot. As a child, my parents often took me to the theater. I remember the feeling when the lights went out and the production started to come to life. I lived for it.

Classical music was important at home. My dad had an amazing stereo that he put in a room. He closes the door, dims the lights and listens to Mozart.

Very early on, I associated music with a lonely experience. I loved going up to my room for a few hours and practicing on my school instrument.

Mr. Armitage and his mother, Margaret, at the Englands Royal Shakespeare Theater in 2001.

Photo:



Jean Armitage





In elementary school I started cello, took lessons and really enjoyed it. But in high school, lugging around the cello was tough. So I chose the smallest possible instrument, the flute, because it fit in my satchel.

Right before I went to a sports-oriented high school, my parents and I had a chat. I said I wanted to pursue the arts. So we chose Pattison College, a performing arts school in Coventry.

Mom went back to work and all of her salary paid for my studies. It was such a big sacrifice. It was a great school. I had been a C-minus student but came out of Pattison with Aces and B’s.

At school I had a brilliant history teacher, Ms. Speake. She spoke of past events in a way that struck me as very immediate and sparked my imagination.

Coming to comedy has been a slow burn for me. After high school, I became a professional musical theater performer. But when I was 23, I started to realize that I was not interested in producing music, singing and dancing. What captivated me was the story.

The school was close to Stratford-upon-Avon and we often visited the Royal Shakespeare Theater. I saw a particularly striking production of A Midsummer Nights Dream. As I watched the performers on stage and their connection to the audience, I realized that was what I wanted to do. I successfully applied for a scholarship and got a place at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art.

After school in 2002 I had my chance in a UK TV series called Sparkhouse. My role lasted for four episodes and I ended up playing a character arc. I felt like I had become an actor.

Read more about home call columns

Today, I divide my time between houses in New York and London. I like the two cities for different reasons.

At the Royal Film Performance of The Hobbit in London in 2012 my family attended. Prior to the screening, I was allowed to take a family member to meet Prince William. I took my mother.

After the screening, as the royals left first, Prince William walked past my seat, touched my shoulder and said: Excellent performance. My mother was visibly shaking. She saw me do what I said I was going to do.

Richard Armitage in the Netflix crime and drama miniseries Stay Close.

Photo:



Vishal sharma





Richards recall

What is it all about to stay close? Three people living lives they never planned have a secret past that resurfaces.

Childhood vacation? We once took a trip to Wylfa in Wales. After Dad visited a reactor, he gave me his little white cap and his old reactor blueprints to draw on.

Regret? Don’t play golf. If I had, I could join my dad now who, at 85, still plays twice a week.

Dad tradition? Whenever I’m home, we go for a walk and talk about history. Huncote dates from 1058.