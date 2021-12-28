Connect with us

Entertainment

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















Any rise to the 17,100-17,000 levels should be used as a buying opportunity with a stop loss of 16,900, according to Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.

Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the bell opens


New Trends

Anand Mahindra



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi461.203.150.69
Indiabulls Hsg220.203.201.47
ntpc124.102.251.85
Nhpc30.900.852.83

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting