Parking, “Big Bash” programming and more





Nashville kicks off 2021 by the curb this weekend with a free downtown concert and TV special featuring some of the biggest names in country music. Friday night CBS airs “Big Bash”, a five hour show featuring the annual free New Year’s Eve concert at the Bicentennial Mall. The show could draw as many as 200,000 spectators to the park, according to city organizers. On the way to the concert? We bring you information on parking, safety, COVID-19 protocols, fireworks and more. Who plays Bicentennial Mall co-stars include Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley and Sam Hunt. Guest performances include Darius Rucker, Ingrid and Andress and Breland. The music will begin at 6 p.m. with the Fisk Jubilee Singers of Nashville, followed by a half-hour set by DJ Aydam. Co-headliners start at 7:00 p.m., until around 12:30 a.m. List of “Big Bash” artists:Performers at the Nashville “Big Bash” New Years Special COVID-19 protocols Those attending the “Big Bash” at the Bicentennial Mall must provide proof of vaccination or show proof of a monitored negative COVID-19 test taken Thursday or Friday before entering the concert grounds. Beyond entry protocols, the fast-spreading omicron variant had not, at the time of publication, had an impact on show producers’ plans for a concert with an in-person audience. Those who want updated COVID-19 information for “Big Bash” can find it atvisitmusiccity.com/newyearseve. Fireworks and musical note Spectators can expect a double countdown from midnight this year. The musical note drops at 11 p.m. for East Coast viewers at home and again at midnight for Central Time Zone audiences. The Midnight Drops feature a two-minute fireworks display, according to Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Parking, carpooling and security Those driving to the show can get a glimpse of the parking lots near the Bicentennial Mall atnashvilledowntown.com/get-around/nashville-parking. Nearby parking options include the Vision Lot, Bowtruss Lot, and State Garage, among others. The prices vary. Spectators planning to mark New Years Eve with a trip to downtown can park at Nissan Stadium across the Cumberland River from Lower Broadway via the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge for $ 10, according to visitmusiccity.com. According to the NCVC, designated carpool stations and taxi ranks can be found at the following locations: James Robertson Parkway between Fourth Avenue and Rep. John lewis way

James Robertson Parkway from Charlotte Pike to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (Capitol Hill side)

Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Nashville Farmers Market entrance to Tenth Circle North

Jefferson Street between Sixth Avenue and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard Items prohibited inside concert grounds include coolers, backpacks, chairs, pop-up tents, alcoholic beverages outside and “dangerous devices of all kinds”. A complete list of prohibited items is available at visitmusiccity.com. Street closures Roads surrounding the Bicentennial Mall closed Friday afternoon include 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue North between Jefferson Street and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. The closures between Jefferson and Rosa Parks extend east to 4th Avenue North, which reopens at Harrison Street. See the full list of street closures atvisitmusiccity.com/newyearseve/road-closures. More music “Big Bash” presents a satellite stage this year at Assembly Food Hall inside the 5th + Broadway downtown complex. A paid event, lineup includes Carly Pearce, Jon Pardi, Chris Janson, Riley Green and country trio Lady A. More info atassemblyfoodhall.com. Looking for other New Years Eve concert options? We have what you need with this list. How to watch from home CBS is showing segments of the Bicentennial Mall concert between additional performances by Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini and more. Local viewers can tune in via NewsChannel5 at 7:00 p.m. CST. Music lasts until 12:30 a.m., with a half-hour break at 10:00 p.m. for a newscast. Paramount + subscribers can stream “Big Bash” live or on demand through the online service.

