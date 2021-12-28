NFT powers BollyCoin NFT Marketplace in Bollywood’s biggest NFT drop yet





Marketplace will feature memorabilia from the hit Dabangg franchise NEW DELHI, December 28, 2021 / CNW / – NFTement, india The world’s leading creator of the NFT marketplace has teamed up with BollyCoin for their upcoming Dabangg NFT launch by famous producer Arbaaz Khan. The market supported by BollyCoin’s NFTically technology is scheduled to launch on December 30 and will feature memorabilia from Salman khan the franchise starring Dabangg. The large number of collectibles, including posters, exclusive clips and images, makes up the most voluminous NFT entry India again. BollyCoin NFT Market powered by NFTically NFT drops are technologically complex processes involving a variety of challenges including smart contracts, traffic management, security, and backend streamlining. NFTically’s global benchmark technology ensures a smooth process for collectors and creators selling their digital assets as NFTs. Currently, over 3000 stores are powered by NFTically, making it one of the largest and most favorite NFT market makers. Speaking of collaboration, Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, NFTically noted, “NFTically prides itself on powering BollyCoin for the biggest drop in volume the country has ever seen. This drop is a tremendous opportunity for anyone looking to buy quality NFTs. From that of Salman Khan popularity, we are anticipating traffic like never before. There is a growing enthusiasm for collecting digital tokens and our mission is to ensure that there is no problem in the process, not only for creators and sellers, but also for buyers to make sure that we play our part in maintaining the ecosystem.. “ Armand Poonawala, co-founder, director, BollyCoin noted, “We are delighted to have partnered with NFTically, the collaboration has given us confidence that the drop will go as smoothly as possible. “ NFTically, which allows users to create their own white label marketplace, experienced an unprecedented spike in 220% among users in the last quarter. As celebrity interest has grown in NFTs, smaller creators have also jumped on the NFT bandwagon so they can cash in and monetize their digital assets. The story continues About NFTically NFTement is a one-of-a-kind global NFT market builder and B2B SaaS for launching white label NFT stores and marketplaces to create, buy or sell NFTs. The company’s vision is to become a full NFT company to help anyone monetize their digital assets. The platform aims to simplify the NFT ecosystem and allows users to create a one-click marketplace allowing them to park the NFT marketplace under their own domain names. From airdrops to social tokens, NFTs to unlockable content – NFTically users can access the latest and greatest of what NFTs have to offer, as well as the ability to integrate their own CRM, analytics, marketing, and more. As a B2B SaaS platform, NFTically enables celebrities, influencers, gamers, clubs and businesses to launch their own NFT marketplace on a global scale. It can be seen as “Shopify for NFT”. The world’s first cloud-based NFT store launch solution with features like Custom UI, Celebrity Social Tokens, KYC, USD Support, and more. Visit: https://www.nftically.com/ Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nftically-powers-bollycoin-nft-marketplace-in-bollywoods-biggest-nft-drop-yet-301451198.html SOURCE NFTically Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/28/c2296.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nftically-powers-bollycoin-nft-marketplace-150000197.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos