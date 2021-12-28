Jean-Marc Valle recalled by Hollywood





From the news of the renowned filmmaker Jean-Marc ValleeAfter the death of, people from all levels of the film industry began to speak in memory of one of the most unique visionaries in contemporary cinema. The Quebec director, best known for the 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club and the hit HBO series Big little lies, was 58 years old. He is remembered by many of his former collaborators, including Reese witherspoon, star of Big little lies who posted on her Instagram: “I will always remember you at sunset. In pursuit of the light. On an Oregon mountain. On a Monterey beach. To make sure we all took a little bit of magic in this life. I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again. “ Many members of the film industry have joined us in sending their condolences, including the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, Cameron Bailey who tweeted a statement, which you can read below: Bailey noted Vallée’s remarkably accomplished career, including his work on the 2009 film. Young Victoria, a film that testifies to his particularly empathetic approach to his film projects, which often focus on women in their stories. This is particularly the case of his 2014 film, also directed with Reese Witherspoon, Savage, which was based on the memoir of the same name by Cheryl got lost, who also shared his thoughts on the director: VIDEO COLLIDER OF THE DAY

Image via focus functions RELATED: ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, ‘Big Little Lies’ & ‘Sharp Objects’ Director Jean-Marc Vallée Dies at 58 For his contributions to the Canadian film industry, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin trudeau tweeted his own condolences, stating that “Jean-Marc Vallée’s passion for film and storytelling was unmatched – so was his talent. Through his work and with his art he has left a mark in Quebec, across Canada and in the world.” You can read his full statement below: Shailene woodley, who collaborated with Vallée on Big little lies written on it Instagram story “I’m in shock. Complete and total shock. My god damn death is the worst. But I guess somehow I know you’ll make it a great adventure and one of the books, one that I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes. She continued, “[i]That doesn’t make sense, man. That does not make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing and saying it was just a satirical short you made. That it’s not real.

Companion Savage and Big little lies Collaborator Laura Dern also posted her condolences on Instagram, posting a photo of the two on set with the caption: “Handsome Jean-Marc Vallée. The world has lost one of our greatest and purest artists and dreamers. have lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken. ” you can see his message below: Also, Nicole kidman also shared his feelings about the filmmaker and their work on Big little lies. More condolences and memories of the filmmaker have been paid to Vallée by many filmmakers and actors. Vallée has had a profound and notable impact on cinema in recent years, as can be seen by those who have been touched by his films.

