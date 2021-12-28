

While there is always a fine line between “hilarious” and “offensive,” Israeli comic artist Rutu Modan is quite a tightrope walker.

She is a woman who managed to edit the Israeli edition of Crazy magazine and continue to build a career thereafter. The two graphic novels she has published in the United States approach Israeli and Jewish political issues with masterful poise and compassion. The fact that these balanced and compassionate tales are told through equally balanced and elegant drawings suggests that she may be some sort of multidisciplinary prodigy.

Tunnels is sharper than that of 2007 Exit injuries and 2013 The property (both of which won the Eisner Awards). What’s especially interesting about Modan’s last corner is the way she expresses it: not with words, but with a change of style. The drawings of the characters in Tunnels are absurdly caricatured. With a few sharp exceptions, they consist of clusters of bold lines that look hasty, if not awkward. Their features jostle for space on their faces, and they almost always have an exaggerated marker like a pointy nose or thick eyebrows. When Modan’s characters experience strong emotions, they show it off fun Sundays – their hair can stand on end, or they stamp their feet and spit out saliva.

Readers unfamiliar with Modan’s previous work may not get the joke, not that it’s really that funny. Only cartoon characters, Modan suggests, can reflect the cartoonish levels of greed and self-deception revealed as his story unfolds. Bobbing awkwardly in front of Modan’s lace backgrounds, the characters embody the contrast between human pettiness and the majestic forces of time and nature.

Modan’s story centers on the still controversial subject of archaeological exploration of the Holy Land. The book begins with Nili, the daughter of a brilliant archaeologist and her shy successor, stumbling upon an ancient tablet she has never seen before. It has been hidden from researchers in the private treasury of Mr. Abuloff, a wealthy collector who buys crucial ISIS relics but barely understands their significance. Nili realizes that this particular tablet indicates the location of this artifact among the artifacts, the legendary Ark of the Covenant. She immediately decides that she must search it, not so much to take advantage of the fame that would accompany such a discovery and certainly not out of religious commitment but to complete her father’s work. She accompanied him in her excavations when she was a child, and even remembers approaching the location indicated on the tablet. Since then, however, she has seen credit for her father’s accomplishments stolen by a greedy rival, the famous and rapacious Rafi Sarid. Her father died of dementia.

Rafi discovers what Nili is looking for and sets out to find it himself. He has a half-hearted partner in Nili’s brother Broshi who hopes the big man can help him get a warrant and also resents his sister for leaving him the burden of their father’s care. To complicate matters, the former excavation site Nili remembers is now located across one of the arbitrary lines, drawn by the Oslo Accords in the 1990s, which divide the country into controlled areas. by the Israelis and the Palestinians. There is a terrific illustration of Nili and Abuloff arriving at the site on their map only to behold, eclipsed, a massive border wall.



Soon an array of interested parties find out what Nili and Rafi are up to and lend their aid to one side or the other. (Potential diggers, take note! Judging from this book, it’s next to impossible to dig anywhere in Israel without the word leaking out immediately.) With the exception of Nili and Broshi, who are slightly more complex, all the characters largely symbolize various unclean motives: greed (Abuloff), glory (Rafi), fanaticism (activist citing the scriptures Shmuel Gedanken, who is accompanied everywhere by a peanut gallery of stupid young Zionists), and the need to earn a living (two Palestinians who hope to use the tunnels for smuggling.)

tunnels archaeological history is not as layered as it could be. Nili in particular is not a very developed protagonist; she is clearly meant to be an ordinary person, but she doesn’t really have an inner life. In fact, the most powerful character in the book is a red cow that Gedanken brings to the site to be sacrificed. For humans it’s nothing corn a symbol, a creature whose color is found to mark it for death according to chapter 19 of the Book of Numbers. But Modan makes him a trickster figure and, in the end, arguably the most relevant being there.

Judge Tunnels on its history is irrelevant, however. The intricacies of Modan’s themes are expressed through his art, not his words. The varied styles she employs create a jarring visual rhythm and a sense of constant challenge. Contemplating the superficiality and uprightness of Modan’s characters, readers may end up thinking for themselves.

Etelka Lehoczky wrote on books for The Atlantic, the Los Angeles review of books and The New York Times. She tweets to @EtelkaL.