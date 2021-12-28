Points of sale affected by declining public interest in news in 2021 | Entertainment

Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) The presidential election, the pandemic and the racial reckoning were stories that sparked intense media interest and engagement in 2020. To a large extent, 2021 represented the inevitable hangover.
Various metrics illustrate the declining popularity of news content.
Cable news networks have been the primary form of evening entertainment for millions of Americans last year. In 2021, weekday prime-time audiences fell 38% on CNN, 34% on Fox News Channel and 25% on MSNBC, according to the Nielsen company.
The decline was less pronounced but still significant on evening news broadcasts: 12% on ABC’s World News Tonight and CBS Evening News; 14% to NBC’s Nightly News, Nielsen said.
The Trump era saw explosive growth in subscriber numbers for some digital news sites like the New York Times and the Washington Post. Yet readers don’t spend as much time there; Comscore said the number of unique visitors to the Post’s site was down 44% in November from November 2020, and down 34% at The Times.
With a December 23 headline on the Los Angeles Times homepage, how much more can we take? refers to COVID-19, it could easily be applied to the news appetite in general.
For the most part, smart information executives knew the 2020 peaks were not sustainable.
It was completely predictable, said media analyst Ken Doctor.
This was perhaps most evident on cable news networks. They built a prime-time model almost entirely focused on political combat during the Trump years, which made it difficult for them to turn to something different, said Tom Rosenstiel, a journalism professor at the University of the Maryland.
You become, to some extent, a prisoner of the public you’ve built, Rosenstiel said.
These networks remain focused on politics even as viewer interest wanes. Media monitoring firm NewsWhip examined 14 million political articles online last year and found that they had an average of 924 social media engagements or interactions. The 13.5 million articles NewsWhip tracked in 2021 averaged 321 engagements.
To some extent, these outlets have looked elsewhere for revenue opportunities, Doctor said. CNN is preparing to launch a new streaming service early next year, andrecently poachedChris Wallace of Fox News to join this effort.
Fox News, while doubling down on conservative comments following perceived threats from outlets like Newsmax and OANN, directed fans to its streaming service Fox Nation. Without doubt the most of Foxprogramming that attracts attentionof the Year was a documentary on the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill by Tucker Carlson, which claimed it was an effort to silence Trump supporters.
CNN and MSNBC both face key programming decisions in the New Year. CNN must replace its most popular host, Chris Cuomo, whowas firedafter revealing how he helped his brother get through a political scandal. MSNBC mustreplace Brian Williamsin her lineup and will quite possibly see her most popular personality, Rachel Maddow, cut her hours.
Although use of the Times digital site is on the decline, the companyspent 8 million subscriptionsand is in the process of developing further. The doctor said The Times had done an effective job of diversifying beyond politics, notably with its Wirecutter consumer referral service.
Post managers havestruggled with how to treattheir readers’ reliance on political tariffs, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company is on the lookout for international growth opportunities, said the doctor, a focus that plays on the strength of itsnew editor, Sally Buzbee.
To some extent, people have focused on themselves, Rosenstiel said. They are getting the news they need, but it is not as much news as it was a year ago.
Particularly for national news organizations, Rosenstiel said 2021 may be best remembered as a year of transition away from the frantic pace of news from the Trump years.
He sees the effect of those years in the intensity with which the media has covered every twist in the legislative negotiations on President Joe Bidens’ Build Back Better bill. Like most work in Congress, it is slow and filled with incremental developments.
He is concerned that the focus on this story has diverted attention from other priorities, including focusing on local efforts to restrict voting rights, an ultimately more important story.
Some 100 to 120 local newspapers closed in 2021, a number that matches the decline of the past two decades, said Penelope Muse Abernathy, a professor at Northwestern University.
Yet local media are also expected to experience their lowest number of job cuts in 14 years, according to research firm Challenger Gray & Christmas. It comes after 2020 saw the most lost newsroom jobs since 2008.
What we’re seeing this year is sort of a watershed in the shift from a shrinking print business model to a digital one that’s starting to take shape, said Timothy Franklin, Abernathy’s colleague at Northwestern.
He cited the Boston Globe and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune as two successful newspapers.
Local news outlets saw an increase in digital subscriptions as people searched for information at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As interest in news about the pandemic waned, Abernathy said she believes outlets have been doing well in retaining many of these new subscribers.
