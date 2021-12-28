Bollywood celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2021

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], Dec. 28 (ANI): While most people’s lives have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has proven to be a blessing in disguise for many, especially for those who have embraced parenthood in 2021.

Several Bollywood stars and TV celebrities have also welcomed new family members this year. From Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan to Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, the year 2021 has seen these bigwigs grab the headlines with the addition of newborns to their lives.

As 2022 approaches, a look back at celebrity couples and their babies.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have rightly proven that parenthood is ageless. On February 21, 2021, the two were blessed with their son Jeh. Kareena was 36 when she first became a mother with the birth of Taimur in 2016, and after five years, at age 41, she again earned the title of “mom”.



“We are very happy to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all of our supporters for all their love and support,” the couple announced upon Jeh’s arrival via a joint statement. Recently, Kareena urged everyone not to make late pregnancy taboo.

“I never planned to have a baby because you know I was like 36 or Oh my body clock is ticking so I have to speed it up or whatever. It wasn’t even a thought or a discussion. because I was like I married Saif out of love. I did this. I wanted to have a child so I did. It happened. I didn’t think much because my thought was always on my job and you know how to be happy and content with myself. So I don’t think dead mothers should be under this pressure, “she said.



Kareena and Saif’s sons are paparazzi favorites, and so are fans eagerly awaiting the Jab We Met actor to share what his kids are up to.

2. Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are considered one of the powerful couples in the country and everyone was looking forward to the moment when the duo will become parents and this wish came true on January 11, 2021, as Anushka gave birth to his daughter ‘Vamika’. Importantly, Kohli’s Twitter post announcing the birth of her daughter was the most liked post on the platform in 2021.



“We are delighted to share with you that we were fortunate to have a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both in good health. health and we feel more than blessed to start this new chapter in our life, “Kohli tweeted on January 11.



Anushka and Virat have always been protective of their daughter and several videos have surfaced in which we can see the skipper of the India Test asking the Paps not to take any pictures of their daughter Vamika.

3. Neha Dhupia – Angad Bedi

October 3, 2021 turned out to be one of the happiest days for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as their family of three grew to four on that date.

Angad announced the arrival of his son via an Instagram post.

“The Almighty today has blessed us with a baby boy. Neha and the baby are doing well. Mehr is ready to pass the title ‘baby’ to the newcomer. #Bedisboy is here !!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @ nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior throughout this trip. Let’s make it a memorable one for the four of us now, ”he posted.



For strangers, Neha and Angad were married in a secret ceremony in May 2018. They became parents to Mehr on November 18 of the same year. The couple have yet to reveal their son’s name.

4. Geeta Basra – Harbhajan Singh

With the birth of their son Jovaan on July 10 earlier this year, ‘ghar ki raunak’ has surely doubled in the home of actor Geeta Basra and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh.



“I’ve always wanted two kids. It’s very important to have a sibling for your child. I also have a sibling … so I know how protective you feel when you have a sibling. ‘bachon se ghar ki raunak dugni ho jaati hai’ and Jovan’s presence undoubtedly doubled our ‘raunak’, “Geeta told ANI.



Geeta and Harbhajan also have a daughter, Hinaya, who was born in 2016. Becoming a mother for the second time was not easy for Geeta as she had two miscarriages before giving birth to Jovaan.

5. Aparshakti Khurana – Aakriti Ahuja

The year 2021 will always be a special one for actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja as they witnessed the birth of their daughter Arzoie on August 27.



The new dad shared the heartfelt post on his Instagram to announce the baby’s arrival.

“Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A. Khurana. Born August 27, 2021”, we can read in the message.

Arzoie was born in Chandigarh, which is the hometown of Aparshakti and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana. Aparshakti had traveled to Chandigarh after fulfilling his professional commitments to be with his wife at the crucial moment.

6. Dia Mirza – Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15, became the mother of a baby boy Avyaan after four months of marriage.



In her Instagram post in July, Dia shared that she gave birth early after having a sudden appendectomy during her pregnancy.

“Our story has only just begun Avyaan 09.15.2021 We are deeply grateful to the many good people who have taken very good care of you Avyaan during the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr. Jui, Dr. Pradeep , Dr. Anish and all nurses and @suryahospitals under the able guidance of Dr. Awasthi and Dr. Kabra We will be eternally grateful for the care and love you have received from each of them. Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home And it would not have been possible without your timely response and care A life of gratitude to you Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby, good bond with her daughter-in-law Samaira, had written announcing the birth of her son.

Dia was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years together.

7. Rannvijay Singha – Prianka Singha

Hum Do Humare Do – this is what actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singh can now say with pride. In July, the two became parents for the second time with the birth of their son Jahaan.



Rannvijay has been married to Prianka for six years and they also have a four-year-old daughter, Kainaat.



Just a few days ago, Rannvijay expressed his gratitude to God for blessing him with the son this year.

“The best thing that has happened to us is Jahaan! @Jahaanvirsingha # satnamwaheguruG.EO #blessed #grateful # 2021,” he posted on Instagram.

Like Bollywood celebrities, our TV couples were also lucky this year as they were blessed with the little ones in their lives. Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy, Nakuul Mehta- Jankee Parekh, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchika Kapoor embraced parenthood for the first time this year.

Now all eyes are on 2022, as many celebrities including Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha Khan, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, among others, are also expected to welcome children next year. (ANI)