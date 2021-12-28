Salman Khan and Genelia D’Souza dance with all their hearts on actor’s 56th birthday – Entertainment News, Firstpost





The clip of Salman Khan and Genelia DSouza having gala time on the dance floor has gone viral, garnering over 3.6 million views to date. Paired up in burgundy t-shirts and jeans, the infectious and uncool energy duos have captured a lot of hearts online.

Khan was recently seen in Saudi Arabia for the Da-Bangg Reloaded concert in Riyadh. The concert also included Sunil Grover, Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar and singer Kamaal Khan.

