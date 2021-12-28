Raqesh Bapat disagrees with Salman Khan’s idea of ​​joke and criticizes Rakhi Sawant for imitating Shamita Shetty in pain

Raqesh Bapat lashed out at Rakhi Sawant for mimicking Shamita Shetty’s expressions of pain, which Salman Khan dismissed as a joke. During the weekend’s Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi mimicked the way Shamita combed her hair easily, but winced in pain while washing the dishes.

Sense of humor? Entertainment? It clearly hits below the belt, PERIOD. Stay safe, take care of yourself and see you soon @ShamitaShetty. Your dignity already makes you a winner. Thank you #NishantBhatt @teamnishantbhat for picking it up, Raqesh wrote on Twitter. He also shared a photo of him hugging Shamita.

Many fans supported Shamita. In response to Raqesh’s tweet, one of them wrote, I totally agree !!! It’s harassment! We send her our good energy and our positive waves to support this madhouse! By demonstrating, she brings the trophy home! She is already a winner for us! MAGNIFICENT SHAMITA PLAYER. Another wrote, Hitting seriously below the belt. Shamita played with the utmost dignity and proud of herself. We love you both.

Over the weekend, Salman laughed at Rakhis’ impression but Shamita was not impressed. It’s a joke, Salman told Shamita as she objected to being laughed at at her pain. She broke down later and told Nishant Bhat that she wanted to go home.

Rajiv Adatia, a candidate expelled from Bigg Boss 15, had also supported Shamita before. He wrote on Instagram Stories that she was in excruciating pain.

When I entered the house, she was doing all the dishes on her own without complaining! In one task, she was seriously injured and the doctor told her to calm down! I used to massage her arms and back for relief every night. There were days when she cried in pain. She’s a strong girl! She really does her best. I was in the house and believe me it is very authentic. She really suffers from extreme shoulder pain on both sides and is undergoing treatment for the same, he added.