Which Bollywood film grossed the most money?





Dangal is indeed a 2016 Hindi-language Bollywood sports biographical film directed by Nitesh Tiwari as well as written by Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Mehrotra, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions, with Siddharth Roy Kapur producing the original Hindi version under the Disney banner and the local and foreign versions dubbed under the UTV Motion Pictures banner. This Bollywood film stars Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur pehlwani wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become the first world-class Indian wrestlers, based on such a floor idea. by Disney creative member Divya V. Rao, who came up with the idea for a movie about the Phogat family. The adult versions of the two Phogat sisters are played by Fatima Sana Shaikh as well as Sanya Malhotra, while the younger versions are played by Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana. Tiwari started writing the script for the film in early 2013 and production began in early 2014. Khan had interviewed the Phogat sisters on his Satyamev Jayate talk show in 2014, and months later Tiwari contacted him. with the screenplay, and Khan was chosen as the lead actor and producer. Main filming began in September 2015 in neighboring Punjab, with the film mostly set in the Indian state of Haryana. The cameraman was Satyajit Pande, while the editor was Ballu Saluja. Pritam composed the background music and the soundtrack for the film, with Amitabh Bhattacharya writing the lyrics. Khan and the cast were trained for the wrestling sequences by Kripa Shankar Patel Bishnoi, trainer of the Indian women’s wrestling team. Dangal was released worldwide on December 23, 2016, following a North American premiere on December 21. It received favorable reviews from critics, with praise focusing on the film’s “honest” portrayal of a real story and Khan’s play. Tiwari started writing the script for the film in early 2013 and production began in early 2014. Khan had interviewed the Phogat sisters on his Satyamev Jayate talk show in 2014, and a few months later Tiwari contacted him. with the screenplay, and Khan was cast as a lead actor and producer. Main filming began in September 2015 in neighboring Punjab, with the film mostly set in the Indian state of Haryana. The cameraman was Satyajit Pande, while the editor was Ballu Saluja. Pritam composed the background music and the soundtrack for the film, with Amitabh Bhattacharya writing the lyrics. Khan and the cast were trained for the wrestling sequences by Kripa Shankar Patel Bishnoi, a good trainer with the Indian female wrestling team. Dangal was released worldwide on December 23, 2016, following a North American premiere on December 21. It received favorable reviews from critics, with praise focusing on the film’s “honest” portrayal of a real story as well as Khan’s play. Read also: Which actress played the main role in the Bollywood movie * 1920 *?

