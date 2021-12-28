Bebe Rexha shares honest update on recent weight gain

Bebe Rexha has long been a vocal critic of body humiliation and has championed the normalization of all body types and the simple act of kissing the bodies we have.

But in a moving video she shared with her fans and followers on TikTok on Monday, honest update subtitled, The singer-songwriter admitted that despite these strong positions, she currently struggles to come to terms with herself.

I think I’m the heaviest I’ve ever been, Rexha said in the clip. I just weighed myself and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.

The Me, Myself & I singer choked back tears as she added, I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body.

It was a moment of vulnerability and a drastically different message than the one she shared just six months ago, when she modeled lingerie in another TikTok video and proudly revealed she weighed 165 pounds. .

But in her new post, she explained that she has been quieter on social media lately because of her inner struggle.

I haven’t posted as much because I don’t feel good about myself, and when I don’t feel good I don’t want to post, she said. This is really the reason why I haven’t posted as much as before in a year.

Looking back on her previous body positivity posts, the 32-year-old said it probably came from a place of hurt and confusion, adding: I don’t know how to help myself or how to love myself anymore.

Inspiration for this could be found nearby in comments from his empathetic and enthusiastic supporters.

Your value is more than any number can define! wrote a fan. You got that.

Another told her, my heart breaks to hear you talk about this. Here for you and so many women are! You are beautiful and amazing. We hear you!

One of them wrote, it’s really ok !! We all feel that way right now. Give yourself a break. You are real, beautiful and loved.

And yet another said to Rexha: You are beautiful but this is not how we see you, this is how you see yourself. Remember that beauty comes from within and you have an angelic heart.

But if Rexha finds she needs more encouragement than that, she can go back to her own words from a March post. she shared on Instagram.

“As much as I’ve tried to be this skinny pop star, like the ones I grew up watching or seeing now, I just can’t seem to do it in a way that feels natural or healthy to me,” a- she writes. “I like to eat. I work out. I drink water. I try my best. I follow the rhythm of my body. Even though it gets difficult sometimes, I show love to my body. # Every Body Is Beautiful “

