8 entertainment options rolling out at Southern California casinos in January 2022 – Press Telegram

A new year means new entertainment options at tribal casinos across the region. Test your knowledge of the artists coming to town in January with our pop quiz below.

Q: Which funk and soul band had their big Motown break after the Jackson 5 act?

A: If you answered the Commodores, you are correct. The group opened for the Jackson 5 in 1971 at Madison Square Garden. They are best known for hits like “Easy”, “Brick House” and “Lady (You Bring Me Up)”.

The funky ballads will headline their own show at the Pechanga Resort Casino on Friday, January 14.

8:00 p.m. Friday January 14. 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. $ 49 to $ 79. 888-810-9971, pechanga.com

Q: Which “Saturday Night Live” cast member from the 1990s voiced a character who turned into a llama in a popular Disney movie in the early 2000s?

A: David Spade, actor, stand-up comedian, writer and television host, voiced Kuzco in “Emperor’s New Groove”. He is also known for having played the title role in “Joe Dirt” as well as in the sitcoms “Just Shoot Me!”, “Rules of Engagement” and “8 Simple Rules”.

Spade will present their comedy show at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa on Friday, January 14.

9 p.m. Friday, January 14. 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon. $ 59 to $ 79. 951-755-5186, ticketmaster.com

Q: Which band was the first Motown recording group to win a Grammy?

A: The Temptations won a Grammy in 1969 for the song “Cloud Nine”. Other group hits include “My Girl”, “Just My Imagination (Running Away From Me)” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone”.

The Temptations will bring dances and choreographed harmonies to the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Saturday, January 15.

8 p.m. on Saturday, January 15. 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. $ 29 to $ 59. 800-827-2946,fantasyspringsresort.com

Q: What American rapper’s name is inspired by a southern state?

A: Flo Rida lived in Carol City, Florida, and was inspired by her pride in the Sunshine State. He is best known for his hits “Low”, “Right Round” and “Good Feeling”.

Meet the Florida rapper at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage on Saturday, January 15.

8 p.m. on Saturday, January 15. 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. $ 55 to $ 75. 800-514-3849, aguacalientecasinos.com

Q: This rapper was once part of a supergroup in Los Angeles who considered themselves “the most dangerous band in the world.” He would later launch a solo career and embark on the acting profession. Who is he?

A: Ice Cube was part of NWA, a pioneer in the West Coast rap scene. Ice Cube was among the members who launched a successful solo career. Some of the rapper’s biggest hits include “It Was a Good Day”, “Check Yo Self” and “You Know How We Do It”.

He also started his acting career with the iconic “Friday” films and starred in other film series such as “21 Jump Street” and “Are We There Yet?”

Ice Cube will bring its rhymes on stage at the Spotlight 29 Casino on Saturday January 29.

8 p.m. on Saturday, January 29. 46-200 Harrison Place, Coachella. $ 65 to $ 185. 760-775-5566, projector29.com

These are all the questions we have, but there are still other things happening. Here are three more worth noting.

Tet Viet: Celebrate the early Vietnamese New Year with appearances from Hong Ngoc, Nguyen Hong Nhung, Mai Thien Van, Quang Dung, Ha Thanh Xuan, Han Thai Tu, and MC Ngoc Han. 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 30. 11154 Highway 76, Pala. $ 55 to $ 100. 877-946-7252. palacasino.com

Northern hurricanes: This band from Michoacn has hits like “Ten Minutos Mas”, “Rosa de Castilla” and “Es Parte del Show”. 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 29. 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. $ 39 – $ 59. 800-827-2946, fantasyspringsresort.com

Saint Cecilia: The Los Angeles-based band mixes different styles of music, from bossa nova to cumbia. Their hits include “Un Mundo Raro”, “Amar Y Vivir” and “diame”. 6 p.m. Sunday, January 30. 11154 Highway 76, Pala. $ 25. 877-946-7252. palacasino.com